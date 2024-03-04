101 Mobility Welcomes Michael Condon as New Director of Franchise Development

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 Mobility, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Condon as its new Director of Franchise Development. This strategic hire underscores the company's commitment to growth, enhancing accessibility, and advancing its mission to provide independence, freedom, and safety, solidifying its position as a nationwide leader in the mobility and accessibility industry.

With over 15 years of experience in franchise sales, development, and management, Condon brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to 101 Mobility. His academic credentials include a BA in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, and a Post Graduate Degree in Marketing from Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro, providing a solid foundation for his professional achievements.

Before joining 101 Mobility, Condon significantly contributed to the expansion of Jovie, leading it to become the country's largest in-home childcare provider in his role as Director of Franchise Development. His experience also spans four years as a franchise broker at FranChoice, where he was instrumental in fostering growth, recruiting franchisees, and building strategic partnerships.

Joe Loch, President of 101 Mobility, expressed his excitement about welcoming Michael Condon to the team, stating, "We are excited to have Michael on board. His proven track record of success and his passion for business growth positions him as an ideal leader for our franchise development initiatives. 101 Mobility is confident that Michael will drive the company to new heights, expand our presence in new markets in the US and Canada, and strengthen our position as the premier provider of mobility and accessibility solutions nationwide."

Condon, who is fluent in Brazilian Portuguese and active in community service, including coaching youth sports, resides in Minneapolis, MN, with his wife, Aline, and their two sons, Tyler and Lucas. He is dedicated to leveraging his experience to further 101 Mobility's growth, aiming to "expand its reach and positively impact more lives through our mobility solutions."

For additional information about 101 Mobility and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.101mobility.com/franchise-opportunity/

About 101 Mobility

101 Mobility is a leading full-service provider specializing in the sales, service, and installation of a broad range of mobility and home accessibility equipment. The company's offerings include stair lifts, auto lifts, ramps, porch lifts, patient lifts, power wheelchairs, scooters, and more. It also caters to short- and long-term rental needs for homes, offices, and institutions. Committed to enhancing accessibility and promoting independence, 101 Mobility enables clients to enjoy the comfort and safety of their homes. 101 Mobility is the nationwide leader in its sector, they support entrepreneurs through its growing franchise network, delivering freedom, independence, and safety to lives, families, and communities nationwide.

