108 New Titanic Artifacts, Including 20 Never-Before-Seen, To Debut At Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 108 years since the RMS Titanic set sail on its fateful voyage across the Atlantic and for the first time in 10 years, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at Luxor Hotel and Casino will introduce 108 new artifacts to its premier educational attraction. The new artifacts include 20 never-before-seen items that have been under careful preservation since being recovered from the ocean floor. These 108 new artifacts will join the more than 350 already on display, which include a 15-ton section of Titanic's starboard hull.

Of the 108 new artifacts being introduced, a few highlights include:

Chef's Baker Hat

First-Class Smoking-Room Chandelier

Jar with cream belonging to passenger Maybelle Thorne – 1 st time on display

– 1 time on display Pair of dress shoes belonging to passenger William Henry Allen – 1 st time on display

– 1 time on display Hourglass – 1 st time on display

time on display Alligator Skin Wallet

Calling Card of Madame Zephey

"After years of conservation efforts, we are able to showcase these 20 never before seen artifacts which now join the largest collection of Titanic artifacts on display," said Alex Klingelhofer, executive director of collections for Experiential Media Group, LLC. "Our company is dedicated to preserving the legacy of Titanic, her wreck site and her passengers and crew. We continuously research and learn new information on each one of the artifacts we have recovered and presenting these new artifacts is part of our commitment to telling the story of Titanic to the world."

Experiential Media Group's affiliate RMS Titanic, Inc., serves as the exclusive steward of RMS Titanic. RMS Titanic, Inc., has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987. These recovered artifacts are presented worldwide to the public through Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. In the Las Vegas experience, guests embark on a journey to feel what it was like aboard the famous luxury liner. The exhibition includes dramatic recreations of first- and third-class cabins, a replica of the Grand Staircase and a 15-ton section of the Titanic's starboard hull.

The Exhibition will also be refreshed throughout, including the addition of new technologies and a photo station where visitors will be able to pose with prop lifejackets from a major motion picture. For the first time ever, visitors will be allowed to take personal photos within the Exhibition beginning Jan. 13, 2020.

The 108 new artifacts will go on display starting Friday, January 10th. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. with the last admission granted at 9 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit Luxor.com/Entertainment.

About Experiential Media Group, LLC:

Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, amazing specimens and animatronic creatures. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group is available at www.emgroup.com .

About RMS Titanic, Inc:

RMS Titanic, Inc., an affiliate of Experiential Media Group, LLC, serves as the exclusive steward of RMS Titanic. The Company is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Ship, wreck site and all her passengers and crew through educational, historical, scientific and conservation-based programs. Since 1987, RMS Titanic, Inc., has honorably conducted eight research Expeditions to the wreck of Titanic exclusively recovering and conserving more than 5,500 artifacts. Utilizing these recovered objects in concert with scientific data and historical research, RMS Titanic, Inc. brings to the general public, the celebrated and moving experience: Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.

