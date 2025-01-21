10Bridge Joins Epic's Showroom Connection Hub, Marking a Major Advance in Healthcare System Interoperability for Epic Users

CARROLLTON, Ga., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 121G Consulting proudly announces the approval and acceptance of its 10Bridge interoperability platform into the prestigious Epic Showroom Connection Hub, an achievement showcasing 10Bridge's innovative healthcare interoperability platform and integrated services.

10Bridge is an innovative, highly scalable and AI-enabled solution that streamlines secure data sharing between Epic's electronic health record (EHR) system and external applications. Designed for seamless, bidirectional communication, 10Bridge empowers healthcare providers to integrate interdependent workflows, normalize data sources for analytics, and enable care quality programs. Integrated AI-based logic detects data anomalies and transforms unstructured data into structured formats in stream as its system and data integration jobs are processed. Popular 10Bridge data integration applications include clinical trial eligibility and enrollment, ACO quality reporting, value-based risk scoring, patient referral management, care management integration, patient engagement, RCM claims validation and processing, care gaps analysis and many more.

10Bridge joins Epic Showroom marketplace, featuring leading healthcare data interoperability solutions and integrations. Post this

"We are thrilled to see 10Bridge recognized as a key systems integrator within the Epic ecosystem," said Greg Shilling, Partner of 121G Consulting. "This milestone underscores our mission to simplify secure healthcare IT systems integration and conditioning of related data for further analytics and care quality initiatives."

Through approval within the Epic Showroom Connection Hub, Epic users are guaranteed of 10Bridge's platform compatibility and data integration capabilities. Combined with 10Bridge's full technical services, Epic users are assured of a successful, secure and reliable systems integration model.

For more information about 10Bridge, visit 10bridge.io. Learn more about 121G Consulting's role in healthcare innovation at 121g.io.

About 10Bridge

10Bridge is a cloud-native interoperability platform, designed to streamline and secure data integration in healthcare, including artificial intelligence (AI) based data parsing, mapping and transaction monitoring capabilities, complemented with "turnkey" services. Cloud-native innovation, experienced services and SOC2 compliance make data integration scalable, reliable and secure. 10Bridge automates data integration for many data classes, including patient demographics, insurance coverage, billing data and a broad range of clinical information. With 25+ years of healthcare interoperability experience, 10Bridge's integrated full technical service model eliminates the risk associated with "runaway" project costs, need to hire specialized technical resources and poor release quality. 10Bridge supports system integration workflow for healthcare, financial, legal and government applications.

About 121G Consulting

121G Consulting empowers innovative companies to navigate today's dynamic business landscape by developing and marketing patented technologies and software solutions. The firm specializes in system interoperability, AI-driven platforms, and revenue cycle management. 121G offers a team of seasoned technical experts skilled in AI, machine learning, agile software development, and data analytics, driving transformative growth for clients. Acting as a strategic capital partner, 121G also invests in mission-driven businesses, providing hands-on support to cultivate innovation and sustained growth.

