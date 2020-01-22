10th Annual Charter School Day in Augusta Planned for 10th Anniversary National School Choice Week

AUGUSTA, Maine, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maine Association for Charter Schools will host its 10th annual celebration in the State House "Hall of Flags" during National School Choice Week on Wednesday, January 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students, teachers, and school leaders from Maine's 10 public charter schools will host displays and discuss with legislators their innovative school programs and the importance to them of public school choice. A press conference featuring students and school leaders will commence at 11:00.

The event is Maine's largest celebration of National School Choice Week. Speakers will include students, staff, and school leaders. The Maine State House is located at 210 State Street.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The availability of 'school choice' is important to many Maine families in meeting the unique educational needs of their child. It can play a major role in their choice of a place to live, as residing in some towns provides a variety of publicly funded public and private school options," said Roger W. Brainerd, Executive Director of Maine Association for Charter Schools. "Expanding publicly supported education options is important for Maine, as we work to overcome rural/urban disparities, income-related achievement gaps, and attracting new workers in an aging population."

This event is organized by the Maine Association for Charter Schools, which seeks to enhance public education by promoting and sustaining high quality charter schools. Maine now has 9 operating charter schools and another to open next September.

Maine's public charter schools are open to students statewide from PreK through the 12th grade, though admission lotteries are necessary if student applicants exceed the space available. This year, 2,500 students are enrolled from 289 towns across the state, and 519 students have been on waiting lists hoping to attend one of these public schools.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/maine.

