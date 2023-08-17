11 Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf attorneys included in Best Lawyers® 2024 and "Ones to Watch" lists with managing partner Ben Rubinowitz named twice "Lawyer of the Year"

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is proud to announce that our Managing Partner Ben Rubinowitz was named twice "Lawyer of the Year" a first time for "Personal Injury Law – Plaintiff in New York City" and a second time for "Product Liability Law – Plaintiff in New York City" by The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition). Mr. Rubinowitz was also included in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers® Medical Malpractice Law and Legal Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs in New York, New York.

The Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Powerhouse

7 other attorneys at our firm were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America©:

Marijo C. Adimey - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs NYC

- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs NYC Jeffrey B. Bloom - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, NYC Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC, Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, NYC Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC, Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Diana Carnemolla - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC

- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC Christopher J. Donadio - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Howard S. Hershenhorn - Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, NYC, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC

- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, NYC, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC Richard Steigman -Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, NYC, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC

-Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, NYC, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC Allan Zelikovic - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, NYC, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, NYC, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, NYC

Additionally, 3 of our youngest attorneys were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Ones to Watch list:

Rachel Jacobs - Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, NYC, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC

- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, NYC, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC James Rubinowitz - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, NYC, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC

- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, NYC, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC Richard Soldano - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, NYC

The inclusion of so many of our attorneys in Best Lawyer is a testament to the daily dedication and relentless efforts exhibited by our legal team.

With more than 100 years of experience, the NYC Personal Injury Attorneys at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf excel in handling high-stakes personal injury cases, spanning construction accident lititgation, vehicle collision, and pedestrian accidents, as well as medical malpractice, child sexual abuse, traumatic brain injuries, and complex product liability.

Contact: Ben Rubinowitz, [email protected], 212-943-1090

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf