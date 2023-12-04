$120 Million Verdict Against Westchester Medical Center

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, 2023, following a four-week trial before the Honorable Paul I. Marx, a Westchester County jury returned a record-setting $120 million medical malpractice verdict against Westchester Medical Center.

Lead attorney Ben Rubinowitz along with Jeffrey Bloom and Richard Steigman obtained a $120M jury verdict for medical malpractice in Westchester County, NY.

The jury determined that the hospital's failure to timely diagnose and treat 41-year-old William Lee, who was rushed in by ambulance on November 27, 2018 while he was suffering from a stroke, caused extensive brain damage, requiring his lifelong confinement to a residential brain injury center. Mr. Lee was represented by lead trial attorney Ben Rubinowitz who along with Jeffrey Bloom and Richard Steigman of the Manhattan Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, made clear that inexperienced doctors who were on call at the hospital were responsible for a 3-hour delay in removing the clot from Mr. Lee's basilar artery, while overcoming the Hospital's argument that due to the nature of the blockage, his brain damage had already occurred before he was admitted to the hospital.

Mr. Lee's injuries have decimated portions of his brain that control judgment and short-term memory, rendering him unable to live independently and to provide for his wife and children. The jury's verdict included awards for Mr. Lee's future medical needs, his pain and suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life, as well as awards for his wife's loss of his services and society. The verdict represents the largest award ever in a medical malpractice case in Westchester County.

The NYC medical malpractice attorneys at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf bring over a century of collective experience in representing patients harmed or fatally injured due to healthcare negligence. This esteemed team includes multiple lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers in America, notably managing partner Ben Rubinowitz recognized 6 times "Lawyer of the Year". Richard Steigman was awarded "Lawyer of the Year" for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs in New York City in 2022. Jeffrey Bloom co-chairs the Medical Malpractice Committee of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association.

Their track record in securing justice for victims is impressive, with landmark settlements and verdicts. Notably, they achieved a significant confidential settlement in the Joan Rivers Medical Malpractice Case.

