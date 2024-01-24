Órla Baxendale: Statement from Legal Representative Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf on her Passing

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Órla Baxendale, a talented dancer, on January 11, 2024 at the young age of 25. Órla moved to New York from East Lancashire, UK, to pursue her dream career as a world-class dancer but tragically lost her life due to anaphylactic shock resulting from a severe allergic reaction to a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold by the supermarket chain Stew Leonard's. The FDA and Stew Leonard's issued a recall of the Vanilla Florentine Cookies that were sold at Stew Leonard's in Danbury and Newington, CT from November 6 – December 31, 2023. The cookie contained peanuts which were not listed as part of the ingredients.

Órla's family, devastated by this unimaginable loss, wishes to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support and tributes from around the world. She was a radiant and brave soul who pursued her dreams relentlessly, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her.

Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends, and the global dance community mourning the loss of this extraordinary individual.

