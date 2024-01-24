Órla Baxendale: Statement from Legal Representative Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf on her Passing

News provided by

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

24 Jan, 2024, 11:13 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Órla Baxendale, a talented dancer, on January 11, 2024 at the young age of 25. Órla moved to New York from East Lancashire, UK, to pursue her dream career as a world-class dancer but tragically lost her life due to anaphylactic shock resulting from a severe allergic reaction to a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold by the supermarket chain Stew Leonard's. The FDA and Stew Leonard's issued a recall of the Vanilla Florentine Cookies that were sold at Stew Leonard's in Danbury and Newington, CT from November 6December 31, 2023.  The cookie contained peanuts which were not listed as part of the ingredients. 

Continue Reading
Orla Baxendale
Orla Baxendale

Órla's family, devastated by this unimaginable loss, wishes to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support and tributes from around the world.  She was a radiant and brave soul who pursued her dreams relentlessly, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her.

Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends, and the global dance community mourning the loss of this extraordinary individual. 

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Attorneys Howard S. Hershenhorn ([email protected]) or Marijo C. Adimey (madimey@ gairgair.com)
Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman, and Mackauf
80 Pine St.34th Floor, New York, NY 10005
(212) 943-1090

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

Also from this source

$120 Million Verdict Against Westchester Medical Center

$120 Million Verdict Against Westchester Medical Center

On November 30, 2023, following a four-week trial before the Honorable Paul I. Marx, a Westchester County jury returned a record-setting $120 million ...
$20 Million Settlement for Tourist Who Fell onto NYC Train Tracks

$20 Million Settlement for Tourist Who Fell onto NYC Train Tracks

Visaya Hoffie, a 23-year-old tourist visiting New York City, has reached a settlement following a tragic incident at the 14th St. PATH Train Station...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Obituaries

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.