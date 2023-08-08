$11 Million in Grants Awarded to Improve Health Equity in Santa Clara County

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The El Camino Healthcare District and El Camino Health announced today that they will jointly grant $11.02 million to support local health programs and initiatives in the coming year.

The funding – made through their Community Benefit programs – will go to agencies that help create healthier populations and ensure health equity for community members in Campbell, Cupertino, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Mountain View, San Jose, Santa Clara, Saratoga and Sunnyvale.

"These grants support invaluable programs and services that enhance the health of our neighbors, and each has a track record of success with demonstrated results," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "Healthcare touches us all and we could not do what we do without these amazing community partners. We're grateful to them all."

More than $7.7 million of the total is being granted by the El Camino Healthcare District with the remainder coming from the El Camino Health.

"Supporting our community partners is the top priority of the healthcare district," said George Ting, M.D., and chair of the El Camino Healthcare District. "These are tax dollars entrusted to us by the public and every year we ensure that funds we invest are well spent on programs with a track record of helping people improve their health in a myriad of ways."

The boards of directors for both El Camino Hospital and the El Camino Healthcare District approved funding for a total of 100 grant proposals in fiscal year 2024, including eight new grant recipients.

Programs and agencies awarded grants include school districts, nonprofit organizations, safety-net clinics and community service agencies. Of the $11.02 million:

$4.935 million will go to agencies that expand healthcare access and delivery.

$2.815 million will support behavioral health programs.

$2.16 million will fund diabetes and obesity programs.

$533,000 is dedicated to programs that address other chronic conditions, such as asthma and hypertension.

$576,000 is going to agencies and programs that help improve economic stability or provide food and housing assistance.

Each fiscal year, the Community Benefit programs of El Camino Healthcare District and El Camino Health allocate crucial grant funding to community health services with the mission to expand healthcare access across age, education and income levels. During the past decade, both programs have contributed more than $100 million in community benefit grants.

The FY24 El Camino Healthcare District Community Benefit grant partner snapshots may be viewed online here. E-2611_FundingListsFY24_LtrSize_v3F_7-19-23.indd (elcaminohealthcaredistrict.org)

FY24 El Camino Health Community Benefit grant partner snapshots may be viewed online here. E-2611_FundingListsFY24_LtrSize_v3F_7-19-23.indd (elcaminohealth.org)

For more information on the El Camino Health and El Camino Healthcare District Community Benefit Program, click here.

About the El Camino Healthcare District

The El Camino Hospital District was established by voter approval in 1956 in accordance with California Local Hospital District Law. The purpose of the district is to establish, maintain and operate or provide assistance in the operation of health facilities and other health care services, provider groups and organizations that are necessary for the maintenance of good physical and mental health in the communities served by the district. The district, now known as El Camino Healthcare District, encompasses most of Mountain View, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, a large portion of Sunnyvale, and small sections of Cupertino, Santa Clara, and Palo Alto. The publicly elected El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors approves tax dollar expenditures, including expenditures for the award-winning Community Benefit program. Community Benefit funds are granted each year to local nonprofits, schools and government programs that provide critical health services to the underserved. All district board meetings are publicly noticed, open to the public, and available for viewing at https://www.elcaminohealthcaredistrict.org.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has served the communities of Santa Clara County for more than 60 years, with nationally recognized physicians and nurses at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, and primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across the region. El Camino Health is dedicated to giving patients high-quality care utilizing the most advanced technology and research, delivering results first and respect always.

Aside from achieving outstanding patient outcomes, the hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2023 by Newsweek and becoming the San Francisco Bay Area's first Magnet hospital, earning four consecutive designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, urology and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

