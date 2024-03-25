El Camino Health Recognized Among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2024

Mountain View Hospital is the Top Ranked Community Hospital in the Bay Area

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, El Camino Health has been recognized as one of the World's Best Hospitals by Newsweek.

"El Camino Health is consistently recognized for providing world-class care because of the passion of our physicians, nurses, and clinical staff who always put safety first to achieve the highest-quality results for our patients," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "Being named one of the World's Best Hospitals is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust they've earned in our community for providing leading-edge medical treatments and advanced procedures, combined with the warmth and compassion of a community-based healthcare system."

In the Bay Area, El Camino Health's Mountain View hospital is the highest ranked community hospital on the annual list and ranked among the top three hospitals overall. Among all hospitals in the United States, El Camino Health improved 11 spots from last year, moving up from 95 in 2023 to 84 in 2024.

Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, present this prestigious award. The World's Best Hospitals 2024 ranking lists the best hospitals in 30 countries based on based on four data sources:

Recommendations from Medical Experts: Online survey among tens of thousands of doctors, health care professionals, and hospital managers in 30 countries

Survey of patient satisfaction with hospitalization Hospital Quality Metrics: Medical indicators e.g., data on quality of care for treatments, hygiene measures, patient safety, and waiting times.

Based on the above four pillars and their respective weights, a final source was calculated for each hospital.

For more information about El Camino Health's ranking on the World's Best Hospitals list, click here.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has served the communities of Santa Clara County for more than 60 years, with nationally recognized physicians and nurses at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, and primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across the region. El Camino Health is dedicated to giving patients high-quality care utilizing the most advanced technology and research, delivering results first and respect always.

Aside from achieving outstanding patient outcomes, the hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2024 by Newsweek, one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report and becoming the San Francisco Bay Area's first Magnet hospital, earning four consecutive designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, urology, and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

