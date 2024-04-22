Survey Finds Around 3 in 10 Adults Unaware of Common Lifestyle Factors that Impact Heart Health

El Camino Health highlights heart disease prevention in 13th Annual Heart Forum focused on "Empowering Hearts for Lifelong Wellness"

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart disease is one of the most common causes of death in the Bay Area , making prevention more important than ever.

Yet a recent survey by El Camino Health finds many people overlook common lifestyle factors that impact their heart health. The survey, conducted by Ipsos, reveals around three in 10 adults are unaware that alcohol (32 percent), smoking (27 percent), and lack of sleep (27 percent) are linked to heart disease.

"Up to 90 percent of cardiovascular diseases are preventable through healthy lifestyle behaviors, but that doesn't only mean eating a healthy, balanced diet and getting regular exercise," said Frederick St. Goar, MD, medical director at the Norma Melchor Heart & Vascular Institute at El Camino Health. "While the evidence is clear that drinking alcohol in excess, smoking, and not getting enough sleep on a regular basis are directly connected to your risk of developing heart disease, not everyone has gotten the message. The good news is these are risk factors that can be changed or eliminated to improve your overall heart health."

The survey also found two-thirds of adults (68 percent) are unaware that social isolation is linked to heart disease, while only around half (53 percent) know mental wellness is a risk factor, highlighting the importance of prioritizing social and emotional well-being as well.

El Camino Health is working to help the community better understand how these preventable, lifestyle factors impact heart health with the 13th Annual Heart Forum on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. PT.

The event, which is being held at El Camino Health's Mountain View campus and available online, will feature interactive discussions with world-class physicians and heart experts, and is focused on "Empowering Hearts for Lifelong Wellness." Topics will include:

Living well, lessons from the Blue Zone

Movement and your longevity

Treatment options for when more care is needed

A heart healthy cooking demonstration and more

"A healthy heart is not only key to a longer life, but also one that is fulfilling," said Josh Schreckengost, executive director at the Norma Melchor Heart & Vascular Institute. "At El Camino Health, our goal is to provide and empower our community with the tools, resources, and knowledge to prevent heart disease and one way we do so is through our Annual Heart Forum."

For more information and to register online, click here.

El Camino Health is nationally recognized and locally trusted in the Bay Area as a leader in cardiovascular care. The Norma Melchor Heart & Vascular Institute was recently recognized by Healthgrades as the fourth best heart-focused program in California and among the top 100 in America. Additionally, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons recently awarded El Camino Health the highest possible rating for quality and patient outcomes in coronary artery bypass surgeries and mitral valve replacement surgeries.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Ipsos on the KnowledgePanel® from February 2 to February 4, 2024, and surveyed 1,021 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample and has margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact: [email protected] .

