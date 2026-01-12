Orbis International Appoints Kathleen Sherwin as President & CEO

Globally respected NGO leader joins Orbis to meet the growing global need for eye care

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eye care NGO Orbis International is pleased to welcome Kathleen Sherwin as President & CEO, effective immediately. Sherwin brings more than 25 years of experience advancing health equity, gender equality and sustainable development across the nonprofit and humanitarian sectors. Her career and values strongly align with Orbis's vision of a world where everyone can access the eye care they need to thrive.

Kathleen Sherwin, newly appointed President & CEO of Orbis International, is committed to championing eye health as a global priority.

"Kathleen's passion for meaningful change and her unwavering commitment to equity and access strongly resonate with Orbis's mission to eradicate curable blindness globally," said John Slattery, Chair of the Board of Directors for Orbis International. "We are thrilled to welcome her as CEO and look forward to the impact she will help Orbis achieve for communities around the world."

Sherwin joins Orbis at a pivotal moment as the global health landscape evolves and the need for integrated, resilient health systems becomes increasingly urgent. She is focused on accelerating Orbis's work to prevent blindness and restore sight while elevating eye health as a global health priority.

"Eye health must be understood not as a standalone issue, but as a fundamental driver of equity, education, economic stability, and health system readiness," Sherwin says. "Orbis has a critical role to play in ensuring eye care is fully integrated into broader health and development priorities."

Before joining Orbis, Sherwin most recently served as Chief Strategy & Engagement Officer at Plan International, a global organization advancing children's rights and equality for girls. In that role, she led strategy, partnerships, fundraising, communications, and policy, strengthening the organization's global profile and long-term impact.

Sherwin's leadership has been consistently shaped by a commitment to advancing the health and rights of women and girls. She previously held senior roles at Women Deliver, including Interim President & CEO, and at Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Sherwin's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Orbis. Her strategic vision, global experience, and collaborative leadership will guide the organization as it continues working toward a future where everyone, everywhere, has access to quality eye care and the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Orbis International works around the world to prevent blindness and restore sight for children and adults in places where eye care is out of reach—so vision problems don't make it harder to learn, earn a living, or enjoy life. Around 1.1 billion people live with vision loss, but with the right care, 90% of it is completely avoidable. That is why Orbis trains doctors, nurses, and other eye care professionals to provide care in their own communities—and works to make sure people of all ages can access the eye exams, glasses, medicine, and surgeries they need to protect and restore their sight. Orbis began this work more than 40 years ago with the Flying Eye Hospital, a teaching hospital on a plane that brings expert training and care where they're needed most. Today, we also work with local hospitals and clinics across Africa, Asia, and Latin America to make eye care available to more people, and we use and develop technology—like our award-winning Cybersight e-learning and telehealth platform, artificial intelligence screening, and virtual reality training—to help eye care teams treat patients more effectively. Orbis ranks in the top 3% of U.S. charities, having earned top marks for transparency and accountability from Charity Navigator, GuideStar, and the Better Business Bureau. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

