11 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

Including Warner Bros. Discovery's response to Paramount's takeover bid, Fortune's most powerful rising executives and the return of Taco Bell's Quesarito.
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Reject Paramount Tender Offer
"This offer once again fails to address key concerns that we have consistently communicated to Paramount throughout our extensive engagement and review of their six previous proposals. We are confident that our merger with Netflix represents superior, more certain value for our shareholders and we look forward to delivering on the compelling benefits of our combination," said Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., Chair of the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors.
- iRobot Announces Strategic Transaction to Drive Long-Term Growth Plan
iRobot Corporation announced that it entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with its secured lender and its primary contract manufacturer, Shenzhen PICEA Robotics Co., Ltd. and Santrum Hong Kong Co., Limited, for Picea to acquire iRobot through a court-supervised process. Picea will receive 100% of the equity interests in the Company.
- Spirit Airlines Announces Amendment to DIP Credit Agreement to Support Restructuring Progress
"We are grateful to our lenders for continuing to support Spirit's transformation, recognizing all the significant progress our team has made in recent months," said Dave Davis, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer. Flights, ticket sales and operations continue as usual.
- Ticker Take and the New York Stock Exchange Partner to Highlight Stories From the Trading Floor
With a combined following of more than 1.5 million across social platforms, Ticker Take connects with viewers by blending market expertise with modern storytelling. Its content is also distributed across BNN Bloomberg's digital channels, reinforcing its credibility with investors worldwide.
- Mill and Amazon team up to launch industry-first food waste innovation at Whole Foods Market stores
Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund is investing in Mill to build on its existing technology to develop a commercial device that will prevent food waste at scale, reduce costs, and enable operational efficiencies starting with Whole Foods Market.
- Fortune Next To Lead: The 25 Most Powerful Rising Executives In The Fortune 500
The list highlights 25 high-performing and fast-advancing leaders within the Fortune 500 who demonstrate the strategic vision, leadership acumen, and operational excellence required to ascend to the CEO role. Executives on the list work across a wide range of sectors, including energy, technology, health care, travel, and retail.
- PayPal Submits Applications to Establish an Industrial Bank to Expand Access to Financial Services for U.S. Small Businesses
In addition to providing small business lending solutions, PayPal Bank expects to offer interest-bearing savings accounts to customers. PayPal Bank would also seek direct membership in the U.S. with card networks to complement processing and settlement activities through existing banking relationships.
- Hut 8 Signs 15-Year, 245 MW AI Data Center Lease at River Bend Campus with Total Contract Value of $7.0 Billion
Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8, said, "Together with the State of Louisiana, Entergy, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Vertiv, and Jacobs, we expect to deliver next-generation AI and high-performance computing infrastructure at scale, and we are committed to applying the same rigor and long-term focus as we advance commercialization across our broader development pipeline."
- Southwest Airlines and Turkish Airlines to Partner in Transatlantic Travel Beginning in January 2026
Turkish Airlines flies to more than 350 destinations in 132 countries from its global hub, Istanbul Airport, including ten airports in the United States served by Southwest. International travelers will be able to seamlessly connect through those shared gateway airports on tickets that will become available next year through Turkish Airlines, travel agents, and travel websites.
- U.S. Postal Service Announces Bid Solicitation for Access to Last-Mile Delivery Network
The U.S. Postal Service will open up entry to its valuable last mile delivery network. Shippers large and small will be able to access the more than 18,000 USPS delivery destination units (DDUs) nationwide via a solicitation process that will begin accepting bids in late January or early February 2026.
- Taco Bell® Brings Back the Quesarito with One Wish - That Nikola Jokić Will Finally Try It
'Tis the season at Taco Bell: the fan-favorite Quesarito is back nationwide for a limited time starting December 18. Taco Bell is calling on three-time MVP and Denver Nuggets center, Nikola Jokić – whose 2014 draft announcement famously aired during a Quesarito commercial – to finally try Taco Bell and the Quesarito for the very first time.
