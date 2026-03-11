112 Full Sail University Alumni are Credited on 20 Oscar-Nominated Projects at the 98th Annual Academy Awards

Two Full Sail graduates are nominated for Oscar Awards of their very own in the category "Best Sound"

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce that 112 alumni are credited on 20 Oscar-nominated projects across 21 categories at the 98th Annual Academy Awards. In addition, the university is honored to highlight that two of its graduates are individually nominated for an Academy Award of their very own in the category of "Best Sound." Full Sail graduates, Gary A. Rizzo (1993 Recording Arts) and Juan Peralta (1996 Recording Arts) are both nominated for their work as Re-recording Mixers, on the 2025 action sports drama, F1, starring Brad Pitt.

Full Sail alumni from various degree programs, including but not limited to, Film, Recording Arts, Computer Animation, and Digital Cinematography contributed their talents to projects nominated across 21 categories including Best Picture, Cinematography, Film Editing, Sound, Visual Effects, Writing, and Documentary Feature Film, to name a few. This year's Oscar-nominated projects ranging from The Smash Machine, KPop Demon Hunters, Bugonia, Sinners, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Zootopia 2, to Jurassic World Rebirth, The Lost Bus, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Weapons, and Song Sung Blue all feature Full Sail graduates working behind the scenes to bring these projects to life.

"We're proud to celebrate our extraordinary alumni whose talent and dedication are on display within this year's Oscar-nominated releases," said Jay Noble, Full Sail University's Vice President of Alumni. "The artistry, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence that each of you demonstrate exemplifies the very spirit of our university. Watching your work on display on the world's stage at the Academy Awards serves to inspire our entire university community. Congratulations on this remarkable achievement!"

The 98th Annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will air live on ABC and will stream on Hulu. Conan O'Brien will serve as the ceremony's host for the second consecutive year.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its over 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors

