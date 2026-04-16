WINTER PARK, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University, officially opened the "Full Sail University IBM Cyber Defense Range powered by AWS and Cloud Range" following a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on the university's Winter Park, FL campus. The new state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in the university's continued investment in emerging technologies education and workforce readiness.

Facility marks a milestone in Full Sail's continued investment in emerging technologies education & workforce readiness Post this Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks Official Opening of the Full Sail University IBM Cyber Defense Range Powered by AWS and Cloud Range

The Full Sail University IBM Cyber Defense Range powered by AWS and Cloud Range is an enterprise grade cybersecurity training range built to National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards.

"We're proud to partner with Full Sail University on this Cyber Campus initiative, helping prepare the next generation of experts in Cybersecurity, AI, and Quantum-Safe technologies," said Salwa Rafee, Managing Partner, CSS Public Market at IBM. "Together, we're supporting a national effort to strengthen America's digital future."

The new on-campus learning environment is now fully operational and provides Full Sail's Cybersecurity Bachelor of Science Completion program and the Information Technology Bachelor of Science degree program students with access to an immersive, hands-on training environment. Here students will take part in live cyber-attack-and-defense simulations, incident response exercises, and real-world scenario modeling allowing for experiential learning opportunities aligned with current industry workforce demands.

"I'm thrilled to share that our new Full Sail University IBM Cyber Defense Range powered by AWS and Cloud Range is here to provide an amazing hands-on learning adventure for our undergraduate Cybersecurity students," said Sean Phalen, Program Director of Cybersecurity and Information Technology programs. "This state-of-the-art environment enables students to engage in real-world attack and defense simulations, and the opening of this new facility is a valuable step forward in bridging classroom knowledge with real-world experience."

Located within Full Sail's Emerging Tech Wing, the 1,463+ square-foot facility features advanced visualization systems, 28 high-performance workstations, and simulated enterprise and cloud-based networks. The space supports activities including malware analysis, threat hunting, digital forensics, and team-based cyber defense exercises.

"AWS proudly powers the Full Sail University IBM Cyber Defense Range, expanding access to world-class training that develops job-ready cybersecurity and IT professionals. As emerging technologies reshape our digital landscape and cyber threats grow more sophisticated, this collaboration demonstrates how strategic partnerships build the talent pipeline our industry demands," said Faisal Hanafi, Director of Education and U.S. State and Local Government at AWS.

In addition to academic use, the Cyber Defense Range will serve as a hub for cybersecurity competitions, professional training, and collaborative events with industry partners, local businesses, and government agencies.

"Closing the cybersecurity talent gap requires more than awareness. It requires experience," said Debbie Gordon, CEO of Cloud Range. "Cloud Range is proud to support Full Sail University, IBM, and AWS in creating an environment where students and industry professionals can build hands-on experience defending realistic cyber threats. Initiatives like this help strengthen the cyber workforce and prepare the talent needed to help secure the world's most critical systems."

The opening of the Full Sail University IBM Cyber Defense Range powered by AWS and Cloud Range reinforces the university's commitment to providing cutting-edge education that aligns with industry needs and prepares graduates for in-demand careers in cybersecurity and IT.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history including most recently being named a 2026 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review and featured in MovieMaker magazine's "30 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada" list for 2025. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy®, and The Game Award honors.

Media Contact:

Casey Tanous, Public Relations Director, [email protected], 407-310-2497

SOURCE Full Sail University