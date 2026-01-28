113 Spring - McCann Unveils Modern Living with Style and Comfort

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems was selected as the AV Integrator for the 113 Spring project, an immersive, technology-driven retail and wellness concept located in the heart of SoHo and designed by architecture studio Snøhetta.

The project transforms a 3,000-square-foot cast-iron landmark into a flexible environment that blends retail, community programming, and experimentation. Designed to support the evolving demands of luxury wellness, 113 Spring uses personalized, multisensory experiences to create moments of calm, cognition, and connection. McCann Systems integrated hidden, adaptive technology to ensure the space could continuously respond to guests while remaining visually minimal and architecturally respectful.

At the center of the experience is SpringOS, an intelligent system that transforms the space into a "living organism". Using advanced sensors and a live digital twin, SpringOS continuously adapts light, sound, and spatial flow to optimize guest comfort, creativity, and engagement. Real-time analytics is used to observe patterns and interactions, enabling the system to evolve dynamically over time.

"113 Spring is a multisensory, living lab designed to meet the ever-changing demands of luxury wellness," said Brandon Harp, Director of Digital Experiences at McCann Systems. "The technology used to create these engaging moments uses what is described as invisible tech, including LiDAR, generative artwork, procedural audio, reactive lighting, digital mirrors, projection-mapping, EEG mind-sensors, and spatial analytics, to react and adapt to guests' individual and collective energy, while capturing data."

McCann Systems collaborated closely with UnCoded and Field.io to bring this vision to life. Projection mapping blends translate the brand's essence into dynamic layers of light and generative art, supported by Pixera media servers for real-time content delivery that encourages reflection, connection, and curiosity.

A crucial feature of the space is the Veil, a flexible storytelling canvas controlled through SpringOS. The Veil allows the environment to evolve alongside the brand, events, and community programming.

All audiovisual interventions were designed to be light-touch, flexible, and sustainable, ensuring the space can continue to adapt and mature over time.

About McCann Systems

McCann Systems is a leading audiovisual integrator specializing in experiential AV, UCC, and immersive technology solutions. By combining creativity, technology, and thoughtful design, McCann connected people, stories, and environments to create spaces that inspire, engage, and evolve.

Media Contact: Matt Wilson, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE McCann Systems