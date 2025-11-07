11th Consecutive 'Best Law Firms' Recognition Highlights James Scott Farrin's Commitment to Clients

Plaintiffs' firm honored by "Best Lawyers" in 2026 list highlighting the top 3.8% of law firms nationwide.*

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce that it has been honored by "Best Lawyers" on its 2026 'Best Law Firms' list, a trusted benchmark of legal excellence.*

The firm received a Tier 1 ranking (highest) for Raleigh for:

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

The firm also ranked for Charlotte, the Triad, and Raleigh in several practice areas.

"We are proud to be included among this accomplished group of firms," said James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver high-quality representation for injured people in North and South Carolina. We are honored to serve those who entrust us with their cases."

The firm has built a reputation for great results with its client-first approach and dedication to helping injured individuals seek justice. Founded in 1997, its team of skilled attorneys has helped over 73,000 clients.**

The "Best Lawyers" ranking process is rigorous and comprehensive. The 16th edition's results were "compiled from more than 110,000 client references, 70,000 peer-lawyer surveyed, and almost 1,000 leadership interviews, reflecting the growing influence and importance of these rankings within the legal industry."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC, and Greenville, SC.

Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, NC

*For 'Best Law Firms' standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com.

**Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin