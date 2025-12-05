Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Named Among Largest North Carolina Metro Area Law Firms in 2025

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has been recognized by "Triangle Business Journal" as one of the 'Largest North Carolina Metro Area Law Firms,' as determined by the number of statewide attorneys in 2025. This distinction highlights the firm's continued growth, which is focused on client service and striving to provide exceptional legal representation across the state and beyond.

With 14 offices throughout North Carolina, the firm's team of dedicated attorneys serves clients in areas including personal injury, workers' compensation, Social Security Disability, civil rights, complex litigation, whistleblowing, eminent domain, and more. The firm's strong trajectory of growth reflects its mission to fight for justice and make a meaningful difference in the lives of many North Carolinians.

"We are honored to be recognized among the largest law firms in metro North Carolina," said James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the firm. "This achievement is a testament to our talented team of attorneys and staff who work tirelessly to uphold our clients' rights and fight for justice."

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has recovered over $2 billion in total compensation for 73,000+ clients since its founding in 1997.* The firm continues to focus on delivering high-quality legal services, maintaining a client-first culture, and giving back to the communities it serves.

The firm's goal is to be a trusted advocate for people across North Carolina and beyond, and this recognition reinforces the firm's role as a powerhouse in the legal community. Earlier this year, the "Triangle Business Journal" also recognized the firm on its 2025 'Fast 50 Awards' list - the second year in a row that the firm was the only law firm to earn the honor.**

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

**For 'Fast 50 Award' standards of inclusion, visit bizjournals.com.

