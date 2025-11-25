James Scott Farrin Partner Ryan Bliss Named to "North Carolina Lawyers Weekly" 2025 'Top 20 Managing Partners' List*

Recognition reflects Bliss's leadership in technology-driven innovation and his commitment to client service at one of North Carolina's largest injury law firms.

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin proudly announces that Partner Ryan Bliss has been named to "North Carolina Lawyers Weekly's" 2025 'Top 20 Managing Partners' list.* This prestigious recognition honors law firm Managing Partners across the state who have driven firm growth, strengthened teams, deepened community engagement, and led their organizations to achieve significant milestones.

As lead attorney of the firm's workers' compensation practice, Bliss has guided the department through a period of record growth and operational transformation and implemented forward-thinking initiatives that have enhanced collaboration and fostered professional development. As Director of Legal Technology, he has been instrumental in integrating A.I. into legal workflows to improve efficiency and client outcomes.**

Firm Founder and President James S. Farrin states: "Ryan is grounded in integrity, driven by innovation, and focused on helping others. His contributions have elevated our workers' compensation practice and inspired progress across every department."

A North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in Workers' Compensation Law, Bliss has been named to the 'Best Lawyers' list for Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants (2025-2026) by "Best Lawyers in America." Under his leadership, the firm also earned a Tier 1 ranking for Workers' Compensation Law on the "Best Lawyers" 'Best Law Firm' list for 2026.*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*For standards of inclusion, visit nclawyersweekly.com. For 'Best Lawyers' and 'Best Law Firms' standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com.

**Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

