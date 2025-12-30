12,000 BLET TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Dec 30, 2025, 13:15 ET

Teamsters Railroaders Secure Substantial Raises and Improved Benefits

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 12,000 workers represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) of the Teamsters Rail Conference have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the National Carriers Conference Committee.

"Today's ratification sent an unmistakable message to Corporate America about the power of the Teamsters Rail Conference," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Railroaders are some of the toughest workers in America. And it is only because of their courage and conviction that they have locked in substantial raises and improved benefits while making no givebacks or concessions."

Workers covered by the new contract come from major carriers including BNSF, Norfolk Southern, and Canadian National. The five-year agreement guarantees raises of 18.8 percent for most workers as well as substantial improvements to benefits and additional time off.

"Put simply, railroads would not run without BLET Teamsters," said Mark Wallace, President of the BLET and the Teamsters Rail Conference. "This contract goes a long way toward reflecting the value these hardworking men and women bring to this indispensable industry."

These workers are the latest of over 40,000 Teamsters railroaders from the BLET and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division who have secured new contracts in 2025 alone.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

300 WAREHOUSE WORKERS AT UNFI JOIN TEAMSTERS

300 WAREHOUSE WORKERS AT UNFI JOIN TEAMSTERS

Warehouse workers at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 745. The 311 workers organized to secure...
AMAZON WORKERS AT DJT6 FACILITY IN RIVERSIDE JOIN TEAMSTERS

AMAZON WORKERS AT DJT6 FACILITY IN RIVERSIDE JOIN TEAMSTERS

Amazon warehouse workers at the DJT6 facility in Riverside, one of the company's largest delivery stations nationwide, have successfully organized...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics