12,000 BLET TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

Teamsters Railroaders Secure Substantial Raises and Improved Benefits

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 12,000 workers represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) of the Teamsters Rail Conference have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the National Carriers Conference Committee.

"Today's ratification sent an unmistakable message to Corporate America about the power of the Teamsters Rail Conference," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Railroaders are some of the toughest workers in America. And it is only because of their courage and conviction that they have locked in substantial raises and improved benefits while making no givebacks or concessions."

Workers covered by the new contract come from major carriers including BNSF, Norfolk Southern, and Canadian National. The five-year agreement guarantees raises of 18.8 percent for most workers as well as substantial improvements to benefits and additional time off.

"Put simply, railroads would not run without BLET Teamsters," said Mark Wallace, President of the BLET and the Teamsters Rail Conference. "This contract goes a long way toward reflecting the value these hardworking men and women bring to this indispensable industry."

These workers are the latest of over 40,000 Teamsters railroaders from the BLET and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division who have secured new contracts in 2025 alone.

