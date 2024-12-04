12 Members with $60 for Military Personnel to 1 Million Members

"Reaching this milestone is more than just a number, it is a reflection of the shared journey we've had with our members," said VyStar President/CEO Brian Wolfburg. "Over the years, our members have continuously placed their trust in us, enabling VyStar to grow stronger and more resilient. We extend our deepest gratitude to each member for their loyalty and support, which has made this milestone possible."

In addition to Jacksonville, VyStar's presence now spans across Florida and Georgia covering Orlando, Tallahassee, Space Coast, Savannah and Metro Atlanta with many towns and cities in-between. With over 2,300 employees, it is a major employer in the region. As the credit union expands into new communities, its core focus to prioritize the needs of its members has remained steadfast. VyStar is the top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and is recognized for providing equitable financing opportunities for consumers. VyStar is designated as a Gold Military Friendly® Company by VIQTORY, highlighting the credit union's longstanding commitment to supporting military members, veterans and their families.

"As we continue to grow, our dedication to our purpose to Do Good remains unwavering," added Wolfburg. "We remain committed to delivering exceptional member service, whether by helping members purchase their first home, plan for retirement or gain confidence in their financial well-being. Our goal is always to exceed expectations in our service and provide the resources our members need to achieve financial success."

VyStar's commitment to serving communities extends beyond financial services. As the credit union expands, so does its ability to make a difference and live out its core value to Lead by Example. Each year, VyStar contributes millions of dollars to local nonprofit organizations and employees donate thousands of volunteer hours in the communities VyStar serves. In 2023, VyStar donated $6.6 million to more than 400 nonprofit organizations, and VyStar employees volunteered an unprecedented 32,000 hours.

To celebrater growing to 1 million members, VyStar members had the opportunity to win exciting event packages with our community partners and experience the joy of random acts of kindness, as a token of appreciation for their loyalty and trust. Additionally, the credit union thanked its dedicated employees by hosting celebration activities, recognizing their hard work and commitment.

Looking ahead, VyStar remains focused on expansion and innovation, with plans to extend its branch network in Central Florida and Georgia, while further developing member-centric programs like VyStar Financial Fitness.

"We are deeply grateful to those who have contributed to our success," said Wolfburg. "While this milestone is an occasion to reflect on our progress, it also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. We look forward to the road ahead as we embark on the journey to our next million members, with the goal of becoming the credit union of the Southeast to better serve our members across the region."

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 79 full-service branches, 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is the top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. For more information, visit vystarcu.org , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter), and LinkedIn .

