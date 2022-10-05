12 New York Personal Injury Lawyers from Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf selected to the 2022 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists including one ranking 3rd in the Top 10 New York Metro Super Lawyers

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 17th consecutive year, multiple personal injury attorneys from the NYC law firm Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf have been listed as 2022 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. Additionnally, the firm's managing partner, Ben Rubinowitz, ranked third in the Top 10: 2022 New York — Metro Super Lawyers. Four attorneys, Jeffrey Bloom, Anthony Gair, Ben Rubinowitz and Howard Hershenhorn, were also included in the Top 100: 2021 New York — Metro Super Lawyers.

The complete list of the firm's attorneys selected is

Super Lawyers:

Ben Rubinowitz , selected for the 17th consecutive year

, selected for the 17th consecutive year Howard Hershenhorn , selected for the 17th consecutive year

, selected for the 17th consecutive year Jeffrey Bloom , selected for the 17th consecutive year

, selected for the 17th consecutive year Anthony Gair , selected for the 17th consecutive year

, selected for the 17th consecutive year Richard Steigman , selected for the 13 th year

, selected for the 13 year Peter Saghir , selected for the 7 th consecutive year and 3 consecutive years "Rising Stars"

, selected for the 7 consecutive year and 3 consecutive years "Rising Stars" Marijo Adimey , selected for the 7 th consecutive year and 1 year "Rising Stars"

, selected for the 7 consecutive year and 1 year "Rising Stars" Diana Carnemolla , selected for the 7th consecutive year

Rising Stars:

Christopher Donadio , selected for the 10 th consecutive year

, selected for the 10 consecutive year Rachel Jacobs , selected for the 6th consecutive year

, selected for the 6th consecutive year Richard Soldano , selected for the second consecutive year

, selected for the second consecutive year James Rubinowitz , selected for the second consecutive year

"To have so many lawyers listed for so many consecutive years is a testament of our attorneys' continuous hard work, dedication and personal commitment to personal service" commented Ben Rubinowitz.

Based in Manhattan and founded more than 100 years ago, the Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf specializes in catastrophic injury cases in New York and New Jersey ranging from car accidents, construction accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, sexual abuses and more. They are nationally recognized and have earned a reputation as "counsel to the profession". The firm regularly obtains verdicts and settlements that are among the highest in New York State. Among the most recent one was a $60 million verdict for a student who suffered catastrophic burn injury while he was attending a chemical experiment at a New York City School.

