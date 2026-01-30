12 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Jan 30, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including a sharp decline in consumer confidence, new partnerships in wildfire prevention and cancer research, and some of the week's most popular Big Game press releases.
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- US Consumer Confidence Fell Sharply in January
"Confidence collapsed in January, as consumer concerns about both the present situation and expectations for the future deepened," said Dana M Peterson, Chief Economist, The Conference Board. "All five components of the Index deteriorated, driving the overall Index to its lowest level since May 2014 (82.2)—surpassing its COVID-19 pandemic depths."
- Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 18th annual 2026 Best New Product Awards winners spotlighting the new products that stand out to Americans
This year, more than 10,000 Americans participated in a nationwide survey, evaluating products across 112 categories. Spanning Food, Beverage, and Beauty to Household Care, Pet, and Kids products, the winners represent some of the most exciting and innovative new product launches for categories consumers use every day.
- Lockheed Martin, PG&E Corporation, Salesforce and Wells Fargo Launch EMBERPOINT™ to Transform America's Wildfire Prevention, Detection and Response
EMBERPOINT™ will use artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and integrated command-and-control technologies to help first responders detect fires earlier, prevent their spread and enhance coordination for mitigation efforts. Agencies and utilities will gain access to proven, state-of-the-art systems without the burden of development costs, enabling communities to benefit from advanced, affordable wildfire prevention.
- Top Cancer Researchers Join Forces to Advance Development of Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
More than 50 of the world's leading cancer vaccine researchers, clinicians, and cross-sector experts are meeting for Transforming Cancer Care: A Global Think Tank to Accelerate Advances in Cancer Immunity, a first-of-its-kind effort designed to align priorities and advance progress across the field.
- LANEIGE Unveils KATSEYE as Global Partner and Faces of New JuicePop Box Lip Tint Campaign
Inspired by the rising virality of Korean lip tints, the JuicePop Box Lip Tint collection transforms sound into color, with each shade rooted in a different music genre that captures the energy, mood, and individuality that define both KATSEYE and LANEIGE.
- The Home Depot Launches Material List Builder AI to Help Pros Save Time by Building Complete Job Lists Within Minutes
Material List Builder AI leverages AI technology to interpret the project intent and generate an accurate, grouped list of materials needed for the entire job – helping Pros stay on time and on budget.
- Rand McNally Publishing Launches The Official Map of the Route 66 Centennial
Designed for an "analog-first" adventure, it encourages a digital detox while providing integrated QR codes that link directly to the Route 66 Centennial's directory of official events, festivals and activities along the entire route. The map is available for order at randpublishing.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other retailers.
- Indianapolis leads Zillow's list of the best markets to buy a home in 2026
Zillow has identified the most buyer-friendly housing markets of 2026 among the 50 largest U.S. metros. Top-ranked markets stand out for affordability, lower competition, and a combination of cooling home value growth now and forecasted appreciation ahead, signaling a more favorable entry point for buyers.
- PR Newswire Unveils AI-Powered Enhanced Brand Voice Features
"With the enhancement of Brand Voice in the PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, we're putting the power of generating brand-aligned content into our users' hands," said Jeff Hicks, Chief Product & Technology Officer. "Communicators can produce brand-compliant content instantly so your brand voice is consistent everywhere it shows up."
- OpenTable Research: Gen-Z Ushers in New Era for Valentine's Day Centered on Broader Celebrations of Love
According to the survey, 57% of Americans believe Valentine's Day is becoming more about celebrating all relationships than just romantic, a trend led by 70% of Gen Z. The research also shows culinary compatibility emerging as a point of interest, with 55% of Americans saying shared food preferences play a meaningful role in connection.
- Mesh Secures $75M Series C, Reaches $1B Valuation to Build the Universal Crypto Payments Network
Crypto is making the payment rails built for an analog world obsolete, and Mesh is leading this movement by connecting a fragmented global crypto market and bypassing the slow settlements and excessive fees long established by traditional finance.
- Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Kimberly-Clark's Acquisition of Kenvue
"This is an exciting milestone and advances our efforts to create a preeminent global health and wellness leader that will raise the standard of care for billions of people around the world and generate significant value for shareholders," said Mike Hsu, Kimberly-Clark Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
The Week's Trending Topics
- Earnings: Earnings season rolled on this week and several must-read financial reports crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for Meta, Southwest Airlines, GM and Lockheed Martin. Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
- Big Game Previews: With a little over a week until the NFL championship game, brands have been relying on PR Newswire to share their Big Game news, including several sneak peaks of gametime ads. This week, some of the most popular releases included an ad from the NFL and Novartis for prostate cancer awareness, new merch from King's Hawaiian and Eli Manning, healthcare company Ro's first-ever Big Game ad, featuring Serena Williams, and Instacart's planned "Bananas" commercial directed by Spike Jonze. View all the latest Big Game press releases.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article