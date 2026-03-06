15 Top Press Releases from February

News provided byPR Newswire
Mar 06, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including a caviar special from McDonald's, new arcade games and watch lineups, and acquisition news from Warner Bros. Discovery and Eli Lilly.
Plus, a recap of February's trending topics: The Big Game, Winter Olympics, Valentine's Day and quarterly earnings reports.
NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last month that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- McDonald's Debuts Exclusive McNugget® Caviar Just in Time for Valentine's Day - at No Cost to Fans
McDonald's teamed up with its friends at Paramount Caviar to offer a premium product at a price that only McDonald's can – free of charge. Each kit includes everything you need for an upscale yet effortless celebration: a 1oz tin of McNugget® Caviar, $25 Arch Card® for plenty of Chicken McNuggets, plus crème fraiche and a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon to top it all off.
- Basic Fun! Unveils Category-Defining Home Arcade Collection
The new lineup features two of the most legendary names in gaming: PAC-MAN™ and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG. The first collection from Basic Fun! will debut this fall at major retailers, delivering the authentic arcade experiences fans know and love—powered by iconic franchises, premium features, and unmistakable arcade attitude.
- The TUDOR Ranger Lineup Expands
From the ice caps in the 1950s with the British North Greenland Expedition to the dunes of Saudi Arabia's Empty Quarter with the Dakar Rally today, robust TUDOR watches have accompanied daring adventurers in some of the most inhospitable regions on Earth for decades. The new Ranger models carry that legacy—now also in 36mm and in "Dune white".
- Freshpet Becomes First Dog Food to Earn Clean Label Project Certification
This certification is awarded by the nonprofit Clean Label Project™, that tests products for contaminants consumers will not see on a label, such as heavy metals, pesticides, and environmental contaminants, to evaluate ingredient quality and safety.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Agrees to be Acquired by Mubadala Capital, in Partnership with TWG Global, for $6.2 Billion
"We believe this transaction delivers compelling value to our shareholders, strengthens our financial flexibility by reducing debt and increasing cash flow to invest in the business, and positions Clear Channel for its next phase of long-term growth," said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel.
- Pure Storage Becomes Everpure; Announces Intent to Acquire 1touch
This change reflects the company's greater impact from reshaping storage to defining the future of data management. With 1touch, Everpure furthers its commitment to data management innovation, making data secure, accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform.
- HERSHEY'S Invites Fans to Celebrate Everyday Moments of Happiness as the "Real Gold" with HERSHEY'S Team USA Milk Chocolate Medals
The chocolate medals, crafted with embossed designs and wrapped in gold foil, coincide with the first chapter of the brand's new campaign, Hershey's. It's Your Happy Place. – bringing to life the belief that happiness is the real gold.
- Ski-Doo Unveils New, Improved Features and Technologies to Make the Most Out of Winter
The new lineup features completely redesigned Skandic and Tundra models, a new Rotax 600RR E-TEC engine with class-leading power, a wilder Freeride with the mullet attitude of business in front and party out back, and deep snow sleds that continue to get lighter and more precise.
- Lilly to acquire Orna Therapeutics to advance cell therapies
Orna is advancing a new class of therapeutics utilizing engineered circular RNA paired with novel lipid nanoparticles to allow the patient's own body to generate cell therapies that can treat underlying disease. Experiments to date suggest that Orna's circular RNA platform may deliver more durable expression of therapeutic proteins and therefore unlock treatments that are not feasible with current RNA or cell therapy platforms.
- Little Debbie® Introduces Boston Creme Pie -- A Portable Take on a Timeless Classic
Inspired by the traditional Boston creme pie, the new snack features soft vanilla cookies layered with smooth Boston creme flavor and wrapped in a thick, rich chocolate coating. The result is a perfectly balanced treat that delivers bakery-style indulgence in a convenient, portable format.
- The Jim Henson Company Celebrates 40 Years of Labyrinth with Robust Consumer Products Collection
"The Labyrinth franchise has continued to grow year over year for forty years, and it will continue to flourish. In addition to all our wonderful licensees that are creating products for this anniversary year and beyond, there are still so many opportunities around the world to bring innovative products to our dedicated fans," said Melissa Segal, Head of Global Consumer Products for The Jim Henson Company.
- Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors Determines Revised Proposal from Paramount Skydance Constitutes a "Company Superior Proposal"
PSKY's proposal includes a purchase price of $31.00 per WBD share in cash, plus a daily ticking fee equal to $0.25 per share per quarter beginning after September 30, 2026, as well as a $7 billion regulatory termination fee payable by PSKY in the event the transaction does not close due to regulatory matters, and payment by PSKY of the $2.8 billion termination fee that WBD would be required to pay to Netflix to terminate the existing Netflix merger agreement.
- M&M'S® Flavor Vote Returns To Celebrate NEW Bakery Inspired Collection
The M&M'S Bakery Collection features three limited-edition bakery-inspired classics: M&M'S Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll, M&M'S Cherry Chocolate Cupcake and M&M'S Lemon Meringue Pie. Fans can visit MMS.com/vote now through May 15 to cast their vote, with a favorite set to be unveiled in late May.
- Insurify Launches Industry-First ChatGPT Insurance Comparison App
By combining Insurify's proprietary database of more than 196 million auto insurance quotes with over 70,000 verified customer reviews, the app helps shoppers quickly uncover options that better match their needs, preferences, and budget.
- 15. Floetry Announces 2026 'Say Yes' Tour -- First National Run Together in a Decade
Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the iconic duo returns to the stage for the first time since 2016, joined by Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses for a rare, soulful R&B-forward live experience.
Trending Topics
In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in February:
- Major Sporting Events: Headlines in February were dominated by two of the year's biggest sports events: the Big Game and the 2026 Winter Olympics. The NFL championship game always generates a wave of releases in January and February, covering the ads, snacks and other game-related events. Winter Games press releases also varied, ranging from the launch of a Team USA Athlete Recovery Program to provide targeted rehabilitation support for athletes to a behind-the-scenes look at Honda's partnership with USA Bobsled/Skeleton.
- Quarterly Earnings Reports: The first earnings period of the year stretched into February and included a number of must-see quarterly results. Reports from Cisco, Eli Lilly, Palo Alto Networks, Rocket Companies and Chipotle were among the month's most-read.
- Valentine's Day: Love was definitely in the air as companies shared their Valentine's Day press releases, ranging from Urban Outfitters' "soundtrack for every kind of love" to Lovesac's hotline to help customers break up with their "good enough" furniture, the romantic benefits of couples playing video games together and even a cryptocurrency campaign to show the love.
Coming Up: March is packed with newsworthy events, including MWC 2026, St. Patrick's Day, SXSW, March Madness and the HIMSS Global Health Conference, all of which are already generating headlines on prnewswire.com. Plus, as we head into spring, the team expects plenty of consumer brands to announce their seasonal product lines.
