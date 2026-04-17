12 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Apr 17, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including the 2026 TIME100 list, menu updates from Chili's and Popeyes, and new cinema cameras from GoPro.
NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- TIME Reveals the 2026 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World
TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs writes in his letter to readers, "Our selections are led by the stories that are shaping the world each year and the people who write them. Some are well known to many, others only within their fields…Few people, we suspect, will be familiar with all 100 individuals. We believe that is part of the appeal of the TIME100."
- Kimberly-Clark Announces Post-Closing Organizational Structure and Identifies Key Leadership
"We are excited to name the leadership team that will guide us forward to create a new kind of health and wellness company poised to raise the standard of care for billions of consumers across every stage of life," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly‑Clark.
- The Mark Anthony Group of Companies Announces Plans to Acquire The Finnish Long Drink
Long Drink has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about brands in the ready-to-drink space, building a passionate following and rapid momentum since its U.S. launch. The brand has gained traction with consumers drawn to the taste and iconic backstory.
- Sceye Completes Historic 12-Day, 6,400 Mile Stratospheric Flight, Advancing a New Layer of Infrastructure for Humanity
"Through the stratosphere, we can extend the reach of existing networks globally to billions of people that are unconnected and provide real-time actionable insights that significantly improve how we prepare for and respond to wildfires or other natural disasters," said Mikkel Vestergaard Frandsen, Founder and CEO of Sceye.
- Popeyes® Sets Sail with ONE PIECE with an Epic Anime-Inspired Menu and Collectibles Drop
Bringing flavor inspired by the Straw Hat Crew's adventures to restaurants nationwide, the collaboration features the Luffy Bento Bundle, Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade, and Chopper's Cupcake.
- New Pearson and AWS Global Research: 53% of Employers Struggle to Find AI-Ready Graduates
While AI adoption is accelerating across industries, the research shows that AI readiness is breaking down at the point of execution, where learning must translate into applied workplace capability, rather than from a lack of ambition or access.
- Chili's® $10.99 3 For Me® Menu Goes After Fast Food's So-Called "Value" Meals Once Again with the Big Crispy™ Chicken Sandwich
The Big Crispy is now available at Chili's restaurants nationwide in six crave-worthy variations, all served with a side of the brand's house-made ranch for the perfect bite every time.
- GoPro Announces New MISSION 1 Line of Professional 8K and 4K Open Gate, Compact Cinema Cameras for Filmmakers, Creators and Aspiring Enthusiasts
"Our most demanding, pro-minded customers have asked us for years to make this very line of cameras, and we've finally delivered. The MISSION 1 Series is designed to go to hell and back, and that's exactly where our customers are going to take them. The footage is going to look amazing," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO.
- Lucid to Receive New Investments from the PIF and Uber; Uber and Lucid Expand Robotaxi Partnership to at least 35,000 Vehicles
This milestone builds on the partnership previously announced between Lucid, Nuro and Uber in July 2025 as the companies prepare for commercial launch of their next-generation robotaxi service later this year in the San Francisco Bay Area, utilizing the award-winning Lucid Gravity.
- IBM Announces New Cybersecurity Measures to Help Enterprises Confront Agentic Attacks
The new cybersecurity assessment provides enterprises with deep visibility into security gaps, policy weaknesses, AI‑specific exposures, and potential exploit paths. It also delivers prioritized mitigation guidance, including interim safeguards where no immediate software fix exists.
- Walmart Joins U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Taking Major Step to Advance Sustainable Cotton Sourcing
As a member of the Trust Protocol, Walmart will gain access to aggregated, verifiable data on sustainability practices from U.S. cotton growers and have the ability to track the movement of U.S. Cotton and Protocol Cotton through its supply chain.
- Pabst Blue Ribbon and Grillo's Pickles Debut New Pickle Beer
It's an easy-drinking, sessionable and refreshing brew that serves as the ultimate sidekick for the summer nights ahead, from the backyard to the beach. It's here for your good times — not a long time! Get it while it's cold.
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Can't Miss Earnings
A new season of earnings releases kicked off this week. Quarterly financial results from Abbott, Bank of America, PNC and XTI Aerospace were among the early reports to cross the wire.
Catch up on all the latest earnings releases.
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