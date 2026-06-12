12 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Jun 12, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including TIME's list of the most influential people in sports, a SPAM x Hello Kitty collab and the latest retatrutide results from Lilly.
Plus, recapping some of the week's biggest headlines ahead of the global soccer tournament.
NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- TIME Reveals the Inaugural TIME100 Sports List of the Most Influential People in Sports
The TIME100 Sports issue features a worldwide cover highlighting four-time NBA champion LeBron James, accompanied by an in-depth interview. TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: "The inaugural TIME100 Sports list recognizes individuals who are not only excelling in their fields, but also shaping culture, expanding opportunity, and influencing the world far beyond competition."
- Lilly's triple agonist, retatrutide, drove substantial improvements in weight, A1C, knee osteoarthritis pain, and obstructive sleep apnea, demonstrating its remarkable potential to treat obesity and its complications
In TRIUMPH-1, participants on retatrutide 12 mg lost an average of 70.3 lbs (28.3%) over 80 weeks, with 65.3% achieving a BMI below 30, no longer meeting the BMI criteria for obesity.
- BOXABL Introduces UFO (Unidentified Folding Object), a Concept for Compact, Configurable Off-World Habitats
Inspired by NASA's Artimus program and America's re-commitment to the stars, BOXABL highlighted UFO (Unidentified Folding Object), a conceptual off-world habitation system designed to address one of the most fundamental challenges of space settlement: transporting livable structures beyond Earth efficiently.
- Six Flags Introduces Flexible Membership Program at Six Additional Parks, Redefining How Guests Experience Multi-Park Fun Year Round
Additionally, all Gold Memberships include access to a designated group of parks within its geographic region, allowing guests to enjoy multiple destinations with one Membership. The four pass regions include West, Texas, Midwest and East.
- FOX Secures Live NFL Game Package in Mexico Starting in Fall 2026
Starting with the 2026 season, viewers in Mexico will be able to experience NFL content including live games, together with original production and specialized content designed to accompany them throughout the entire season.
- Quantum Space, a Leading Space Defense and Orbital Mobility Company, to Go Public Via Merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI
Quantum Space believes it flagship vehicle Ranger's favorable cost economics, maneuverability, and persistence will distinguish it from any spacecraft currently in operation. The platform is being engineered to operate autonomously across orbits critical to U.S. national security, including LEO, the most congested and contested domain, and medium earth orbit, which hosts GPS fleets.
- 10x Genomics Acquires Proteintech Genomics, a Division Within Proteintech Group
The acquisition builds on 10x's broader vision to enable multimodal biological analysis across the company's single cell and spatial platforms, including protein capabilities planned for the recently launched Atera platform.
- The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) Decreased in May
The primary drag on the ETI in May was the share of small firms reporting that jobs are 'not able to be filled right now', which dropped from 34% in April to 29%, the lowest level since May 2020. While Job Openings increased sharply to above 7.6 million in April, the jump was driven by an idiosyncratic movement in the professional and business service industry, which is not expected to continue.
- PR Newswire Amplify™ Expands Campaign & Content Creation Support to 7 Languages
With the new feature — and plans for future multilingual enhancements — PR Newswire's customers are able to easily create campaign strategies and multichannel content like press releases, blogs, articles and media pitches in the following languages: English (US), English (UK), French (CA), French (FR), German, Spanish and Portuguese.
- The SPAM® Brand and Hello Kitty® Serve Up a New Collectible Can and Flavorful Global Adventure
The collaboration introduces a limited-edition SPAM® x Hello Kitty® collectible can featuring Hello Kitty® enjoying SPAM® Musubi. Bringing together two globally beloved icons, the collectible celebrates the fandom, flavor, and fun that have made both brands cultural favorites for generations. The limited-edition can is available nationwide while supplies last.
- Water.org and Founding Partners Launch Get Blue™ to Bring Water Home™ Through Everyday Actions
Get Blue™ is partnering with iconic brands like Gap, Starbucks, Amazon, and Ecolab to turn everyday actions into a powerful force to Bring Water Home™ and help end the global water crisis.
- United Unveils New Menu Items from World's Leading Chefs
Starting August 1, 30 new dishes – including appetizers, salads and entrées – debut on United Polaris international business class flights from world-renowned chefs brought together by Chef's Table, the brand behind the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series. Each chef developed an inflight menu inspired by the United city they call home, including dishes like burrata with braised leeks from Chef Nancy Silverton, Brazilian shrimp stew from Chef Manu Buffara and poached scallop from Chef Tashi Gyamtso.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
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World Cup Kick-Off
As the 2026 men's soccer tournament began this week, brands ramped up their event-related press releases. Some of the week's most popular include:
- To keep celebrations going as long as the cheers, fans can enjoy the limited-edition Coooors Light Tallerboy.
- Hard Rock International launched its "All Teams. One Place." campaign with Leo Messi.
- Through a new partnership, Polymarket will embed its prediction experiences across OneFootball's app, web, media, social and live-streaming ecosystem.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, adidas and athletes teamed up for the "Where It All Kicks Off" campaign, featuring social and ad spots during the tournament kick off.
- Alaska Airlines unveiled a custom aircraft decal honoring SeattleFWC26.
Stay ahead and catch up on all the latest tournament news.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
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