12 Top Press Releases from October

News provided by PR Newswire
Nov 07, 2025, 06:02 ET
Including a shipment of rare earth minerals, Evernorth's plans to go public, LeBron James's announcement with Hennessy and a recap of top Halloween news.
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last month that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Pakistan Dispatches First-Ever Shipment of Rare Earth and Critical Minerals to United States Under Landmark $500M Agreement
The agreements create a framework for joint development of the entire mineral value chain—including exploration, beneficiation, concentrate production, and eventual establishment of refineries in Pakistan.
- Evernorth to Go Public With Over $1 Billion in Gross Proceeds
Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the Evernorth name and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "XRPN," subject to the satisfaction of the listing requirements. Evernorth is designed to provide investors with simple, liquid, and transparent exposure to XRP through a publicly listed vehicle.
- Vanguard Adds Three New Funds - Including Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFIAX/VOO) - to Vanguard Investor Choice
The expansion will double the number of eligible investors to approximately 20 million, and triple the assets eligible to participate in the program from $1 trillion to over $3 trillion.
- Bedsure Launches 2-in-1 Comforter Set Just in Time for October Prime Day
This versatile comforter is designed to adapt with you through every season. Its dual-layer design provides year-round comfort—lightweight for summer, warm and cozy for winter. Families will appreciate how easy it is to wash and maintain, especially with kids and pets at home.
- Hennessy and LeBron James Launch a New Collector's V.S.O.P Limited Edition
To unveil the collaboration, Hennessy launched a social content campaign titled "The Second Decision" — a bold play on LeBron James' iconic and viral "The Decision" trade interview. Where the first moment marked a pivotal career move, this second decision celebrates a creative reunion and shared cultural legacy.
- Polaris to Separate Indian Motorcycle into a Standalone Company, Will Sell Majority Stake to Carolwood LP
The close of the transaction is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Polaris is confident in Indian Motorcycle's future success under Carolwood ownership and will maintain a small equity position in the Business after the transaction closes.
- Toys"R"Us® Spreads Holiday Magic Nationwide with New Flagship Stores and Seasonal Holiday Shops
The new Toys"R"Us flagship stores and seasonal holiday shops feature an assortment of the season's most popular brands, from LEGO and Barbie to Hot Wheels, NERF and Paw Patrol. Designed as convenient, family-friendly destinations, every location delivers the same joyful, easy-to-shop experience that makes Toys"R"Us a holiday tradition.
- Heidrick & Struggles Enters into Definitive Agreement with Investor Consortium Led by Advent International and Corvex to Become a Private Company
Upon completion, Heidrick will become a private company and focus on rapidly advancing its global leadership positions in executive search, interim talent solutions, leadership assessment and development, as well as purpose, culture, and performance consulting.
- New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Join Forces for "The New Edition Way Tour"
This landmark event celebrates music, legacy, and connection—offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience these legendary artists performing together in one dynamic 360° view, delivering an up-close and immersive concert experience like never before.
- KFC®'s Big Comeback Continues with More Iconic Throwbacks
KFC's comeback era continues with the return of fan favorite Original Honey BBQ and $3.99 pricing for its Classic Chicken Sandwich. For the first time, fans can now enjoy the iconic sauce on all of their KFC favorites -– from classic pieces of chicken to the beloved KFC Chicken Sandwich and even tenders.
- Lilly to Acquire Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum's lead program, Ixo-vec, is a Phase 3 gene therapy designed to treat vision loss associated with wet age-related macular degeneration with a single intravitreal dose.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Shed 32,000 Jobs in September; Annual Pay was Up 4.5%
"Despite the strong economic growth we saw in the second quarter, this month's release further validates what we've been seeing in the labor market, that U.S. employers have been cautious with hiring," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP.
Trending Topics
In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in October:
- Halloween : Spooky season took over the wire in October as consumer brands shared their seasonal food launches, costume debuts and event news via PR Newswire. Some of the popular headlines included Kellanova's lineup of seasonal snacks, the return of Chipotle's Boorito Halloween tradition and a look at "Adultoween" trends from Ferrero. But the headlines weren't limited to consumer brands. Zillow revealed the best towns for embracing spooky traditions and the home of Halloween, Ireland, shared its bucket-list activities for the holiday.
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month : Across industries, brands took part in the month-long awareness with fundraising initiatives, special events, product launches and more to build awareness and highlight women's health issues. One campaign called for recognition of the link between alcohol consumption and increased breast cancer risk while another focused on prioritizing early screenings. On the diagnosis front, Color Health and Google Cloud teamed up to use AI for early detection, and Gnosis for Her debuted its mobile imaging unit. Blenders Eyewear and Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders were among the many consumer brands announcing breast cancer-focused donations during October.
- Quarterly Earnings : Beginning in mid-October, publicly traded companies began releasing their quarterly financial results. Some of the most-read reports included ones from Meta, Cognizant, Viking Therapeutics, Dow and Delta Airlines.
Coming up: As earnings season continues through mid-November and major U.S. holidays approach, the PR Newswire team expects these two trending topics to stay the course through the next several weeks. We'll be watching for Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal announcements in addition to headlines tied to Veterans Day, the upcoming COP30 climate conference and more.
