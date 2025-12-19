Weekly Recap: 13 Consumer Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Dec 19, 2025, 06:32 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Taco Bell bringing back the Quesarito, Lucid's certified pre-owned program and Pop-Tarts' limited-edition tailgate pack.
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Taco Bell® Brings Back the Quesarito with One Wish – That Nikola Jokić Will Finally Try It "We heard our fans loud and clear," said Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. "Their passion turned the Quesarito into a Taco Bell legend and bringing it back for the holidays felt like the perfect way to celebrate that energy. And as for the moment that helped keep its story alive – Jokić, we hope there are no hard feelings."
- Fanatics Selects Rokt to Deliver AI-Powered Relevance for Sports Fans Globally The partnership will see Fanatics use Rokt's AI-powered ecommerce technology to surface highly relevant, exclusive content and offers to fans before and after checkout across Fanatics-owned platforms including Fanatics.com, and team and league sites.
- 'Tis the Season for Whatacheer: 12 Days of Delicious Daily Deals Are Here Running Dec. 12–23, 12 Days of Whatacheer gives Rewards members access to a fresh in-app offer every day. Guests simply sign in to their Whataburger Rewards account and click to claim the day's deal in the app. Once claimed, Guests can enjoy their treat with their holiday festivities.
- The SKIPPY® brand partners with Milk Bar® to reveal the secret ingredient behind a holiday favorite As part of this collaboration, the brands are unveiling a Peanut Butter Crunch Bar recipe, combining creamy peanut butter, toasted rice cereal and a sweet-and-salty chocolate-peanut coating. It's a simple, joyful way to bring the magic of the original pie into your own kitchen.
- Pop-Tarts® Continues to Bring Next-Level Antics to 2025 Pop-Tarts™ Bowl with Live Fan Voting and Limited-Edition Tailgate Pack Featuring full-sized boxes of all six toaster pastry flavors that will be Edible Mascots at this year's game – Protein Slammin' Strawberry, Frosted Cherry, Frosted Cookies & Crème, Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Frosted Wild Berry and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae – this exclusive box is guaranteed to make game day even sweeter.
- From Social Shares to Equity Shares: Social Media Titan Alix Earle Invests in the Next Billion Dollar Beverage, GORGIE Energy Earle's investment highlights her growing influence as a thought leader in the creator economy. Her calculated entry into the $125B energy drink market is backed by her acute understanding of consumers' shifting preferences and demands for clean, functional energy that supports an active, balanced lifestyle.
- CardVault by Tom Brady Makes West Coast Debut at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas The new CardVault by Tom Brady spans over 1,500 square feet and sits steps away from Mandalay Bay's casino floor, drawing fans, collectors, and visitors into a high-energy, interactive experience. The store features a curated selection of single cards, sealed boxes, packs, and collectibles from top brands such as Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon, and Fanatics Authentic.
- Molly Sims' YSE Beauty Closes $15M Series A Growth Equity Investment From Silas Capital and L Catterton In 2025, YSE Beauty experienced 120% revenue growth and expects to deliver more than 80% growth in 2026. The brand is anticipating to more than double its Sephora business, while continuing its momentum in e-commerce, bringing the business to nearly $30 million in revenue next year.
- Bush's Beans Wants You in the Bowl: A Can Is Your Ticket to the ESPN's Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans
On Dec. 23, the first 2,000 fans who bring a can of Bush's Beans to the stadium will unlock a seat into the "MVBean" section near the end zone. Fans will follow a trail of can't-miss 10-foot-tall cans to Gate 3 of the stadium next to the "Spirit of Giving" tent to trade in their cans for entry, with all cans being donated to local families in need.
- Mill and Amazon Team Up To Launch Industry-First Food Waste Innovation at Whole Foods Market Stores This groundbreaking initiative sets an ambitious standard for the grocery industry by transforming food scraps once considered "waste" into a new, valuable feedstock. The collaboration creates value at every stage in Whole Foods Market's operations – from suppliers to customers.
- Introducing Lucid Recharged™, Lucid Motors' Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program Lucid Recharged begins with single-owner vehicles that have fewer than 62,000 miles. Every vehicle undergoes a thorough 160+ point inspection to ensure the highest quality and reliability standards, and then receives mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning, as needed, using only Lucid-approved parts.
- iRobot Announces Strategic Transaction to Drive Long-Term Growth Plan Upon completion of the transaction, iRobot will be a private company wholly owned by Picea, and its shares of common stock will no longer be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC or any other national stock exchange.
- Hormel Foods and Forward Consumer Partners Complete Transaction to Establish Justin's as a Standalone Company This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for the Justin's® brand, with the return of founder Justin Gold as a strategic advisor and member of the new partnership's board of directors, and former chief executive officer Peter Burns, who will serve as the new company's chief executive officer.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a retail press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article