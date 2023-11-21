$20 Million Settlement for Tourist Who Fell onto NYC Train Tracks

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visaya Hoffie, a 23-year-old tourist visiting New York City, has reached a settlement following a tragic incident at the 14th St. PATH Train Station in January 2020. Ms. Hoffie fell onto the train tracks, resulting in life-altering injuries, including a below-the-knee amputation of one leg and a partial amputation of her opposite foot.

The 14th St. PATH Station where 23-year-old Visaya Hoffie fell on the tracks and was hit by two trains resulting in life-altering injuries.

The train accident lawsuit, filed on behalf of Ms. Hoffie, alleged that both train operators involved in the incident failed to recognize her presence on the tracks, leading to the severe injuries she sustained. The first operator failed to notice Ms. Hoffie on the tracks, and the second operator, although aware of her presence, did not react in time to prevent the tragic outcome. Ms. Hoffie was on the tracks for approximately 7 minutes before the first operator struck her and an additional 16 minutes before the second train hit her. The lawsuit also alleged that Summit Security, the security company responsible for monitoring the tracks through video surveillance, failed to promptly inform the train operators of the perilous situation.

The defense contended that Ms. Hoffie fell onto the tracks as a result of intoxication, asserting that she was the sole cause of the accident and her injuries. They also claimed that the plaintiff was not visible as she was wearing black clothing.

After a thorough legal process, the case has been settled for $20 million, with the Port Authority and Summit Security each contributing 50% to the settlement amount. Both parties expressly denied liability. The resolution aims to provide Ms. Hoffie with the necessary support and resources to cope with the physical, emotional, and financial challenges she faces as a result of this tragic event.

"We are pleased to announce that a fair and just resolution has been reached in this heartbreaking case," said Howard S. Hershenhorn, a senior partner at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf and the lead attorney representing Ms. Hoffie. "The settlement will assist Ms. Hoffie in accessing the medical care, rehabilitation, and support she requires to rebuild her life after this devastating incident."

Ms. Hoffie and her legal team express their gratitude for the diligence of the legal process and hope that this settlement serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures and accountability.

Contact: Howard Hershnhorn: [email protected]

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf