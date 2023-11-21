$20 Million Settlement for Tourist Who Fell onto NYC Train Tracks

News provided by

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

21 Nov, 2023, 11:54 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visaya Hoffie, a 23-year-old tourist visiting New York City, has reached a settlement following a tragic incident at the 14th St. PATH Train Station in January 2020. Ms. Hoffie fell onto the train tracks, resulting in life-altering injuries, including a below-the-knee amputation of one leg and a partial amputation of her opposite foot.

Continue Reading
The 14th St. PATH Station where 23-year-old Visaya Hoffie fell on the tracks and was hit by two trains resulting in life-altering injuries.
The 14th St. PATH Station where 23-year-old Visaya Hoffie fell on the tracks and was hit by two trains resulting in life-altering injuries.

The train accident lawsuit, filed on behalf of Ms. Hoffie, alleged that both train operators involved in the incident failed to recognize her presence on the tracks, leading to the severe injuries she sustained. The first operator failed to notice Ms. Hoffie on the tracks, and the second operator, although aware of her presence, did not react in time to prevent the tragic outcome. Ms. Hoffie was on the tracks for approximately 7 minutes before the first operator struck her and an additional 16 minutes before the second train hit her. The lawsuit also alleged that Summit Security, the security company responsible for monitoring the tracks through video surveillance, failed to promptly inform the train operators of the perilous situation.

The defense contended that Ms. Hoffie fell onto the tracks as a result of intoxication, asserting that she was the sole cause of the accident and her injuries. They also claimed that the plaintiff was not visible as she was wearing black clothing.

After a thorough legal process, the case has been settled for $20 million, with the Port Authority and Summit Security each contributing 50% to the settlement amount. Both parties expressly denied liability. The resolution aims to provide Ms. Hoffie with the necessary support and resources to cope with the physical, emotional, and financial challenges she faces as a result of this tragic event.

"We are pleased to announce that a fair and just resolution has been reached in this heartbreaking case," said Howard S. Hershenhorn, a senior partner at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf and the lead attorney representing Ms. Hoffie. "The settlement will assist Ms. Hoffie in accessing the medical care, rehabilitation, and support she requires to rebuild her life after this devastating incident."

Ms. Hoffie and her legal team express their gratitude for the diligence of the legal process and hope that this settlement serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures and accountability.

Contact: Howard Hershnhorn: [email protected]

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

Also from this source

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf named a Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, and Product Liability

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf named a Tier 1 "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® in Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, and Product Liability

For the 14th year running, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has been distinguished as a Tier 1 Law Firm in New ...
The NY Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Celebrates Twelve Attorneys Recognized in 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

The NY Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Celebrates Twelve Attorneys Recognized in 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, a leading NYC Personal Injury Law Firm with a rich legacy spanning nearly a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.