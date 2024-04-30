13 Caps and Counting, the Maplewood at Strawberry Hill Community Honors its Own

Meet Five Connecticut Seniors Who Spend Their Saturday Mornings Knitting Baby Caps for the Mercy Learning Center

NORWALK, Conn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Volunteer Month, while many organizations honored local volunteers who generously gave of their time and talents all year long, one community also saluted its own. Meet Maplewood at Strawberry Hill —the vibrant senior living community that offers an independent lifestyle and a personalized assisted living and Memory Care experience—where an incredible group of residents, many in their 80s, give back to the wider Connecticut community in the most endearing way.

Nayani Fernando, Maplewood at Strawberry Hill’s Lifestyle Coordinator, with knitting group volunteers

Over the past seven months, residents Abigail Hanford (64), Anne Davidson (88), Arthe Kelly (89) Janet Reynolds (80), and Jerine Smith (89) have devoted their Saturday mornings to knitting baby hats for the Mercy Learning Center of Bridgeport, Inc., a program that provides basic literacy and life skills training to women with low income, using a holistic approach within a compassionate, supportive environment.

Though these five women all hail from very different backgrounds–Abigail was a receptionist in Norwalk, Jerine a school teacher, Janet a social worker, Anne a nurse, and Arthe a librarian– they all share a love of craft, knitting, and giving back. Most learned to knit from their mothers as a hobby, while Janet picked up the skill from her 6th-grade teacher, who encouraged everyone in the class to learn, regardless of gender.

The knitting group originated when Maplewood at Strawberry Hill's activity coordinator, Nayani Fernando, noticed resident Abigail had been knitting by herself in her room. Recognizing an opportunity to foster volunteerism and a sense of community further, Nayani appointed Abigail as the group leader, and soon the knitting group gained popularity among residents. The baby hats marked the group's inaugural project, as all the volunteers knew the required stitches for completion.

"This month, during National Volunteer Month, we recognize and thank our local volunteers who come into our community and make our lives brighter. But what might surprise some people is that our own residents are equally active and creative in giving back," says Nayani Fernando, activity coordinator at Maplewood at Strawberry Hill. "Their tireless efforts highlight our core elements of purpose, belonging, and giving back to the community."

To date, the knitting group has completed 13 baby hats and counting, eagerly anticipating their donations in the weeks ahead.

