Maplewood's Heartfelt Tribute to Latham Centers' Remarkable Volunteers

More than Delivering Packages to Seniors, Local Kids Deliver Real Connections

BREWSTER, Mass., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood at Brewster—the vibrant senior living community that offers an independent lifestyle and a personalized assisted living and Memory Care experience—made sure it honored some very important helpers this National Volunteer Month.

Specifically, dozens of students from the Latham Centers CapeAbilities program received a tribute, celebration, heartfelt thank-you, and, of course, hugs for their invaluable contributions this year.

Latham Center Student Delivering Packages to Maplewood Residents

Every Wednesday, for the past two years, students from the Latham Center have dedicated their afternoons to organizing, transporting, and delivering packages to the residents of Maplewood. Throughout their time together, profound and enduring relationships have blossomed between the Latham Center students, their coaches, and the Maplewood residents, underscoring the profound impact of volunteerism on both volunteers and communities alike.

Latham Centers, with its campus in Brewster where students study and live, is world-renowned for its success in working with boys and girls aged 8-22 who have special education and therapeutic challenges.

"Latham is so fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with members of our local community, such as Maplewood, to provide a unique learning experience that allows our students the chance to build their employability skills while also giving back to others," says Laura Heilmann, Latham Centers' Children's Program's Career Services Manager. "Our volunteers cherish the time spent with the senior residents. While their main responsibility is delivering mail, the most rewarding aspect lies in the meaningful relationships they cultivate."

Theresa Mason, Executive Director of Maplewood at Brewster, further highlights the joy brought by the Latham Center students to the residents: "Over the past 2 years, I have been fortunate to have watched our volunteers blossom. One volunteer even invited me to their graduation, which I attended. The residents and I eagerly anticipate their arrival every Wednesday, bringing infectious enthusiasm and smiles from the moment they walk in the door."

