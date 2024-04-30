World Renowned Dementia Care Expert Teepa Snow Comes to Maplewood at Stony Hill for Day of Learning

Media and the Community Invited on May 8 for Educational Sessions with Teepa Snow

BETHEL, Conn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living , a leading national provider of senior living residences with 16 communities across the Northeast and Ohio, is honored to host Teepa Snow, the acclaimed occupational therapist, leading educator, and dementia care expert, for a full day of specialized training, resident-facing education, and open-to-the-community learning. Snow's visit is part of Maplewood's ongoing monthly series titled "Candid Conversations," designed to provide residents, families, and guests with a safe and supportive space to participate in meaningful conversations about the complexities and challenges of dementia.

On Wednesday, May 8th at 3 PM, in a session titled "Dementia 360: Seeing the Condition from All Perspectives," Snow will explore the experiences and needs of those living with dementia, their caregivers and family members, professional staff, support staff, friends, regulators, and more. Snow's guidance will help equip family members and caregivers alike to deliver person-centered care, enriching the quality of life for those living with dementia.

Moreover, Snow will personally provide specialized techniques to enhance the skills of Maplewood's Memory Care leadership team. Efforts like these aim to promote understanding and enable senior living providers like Maplewood to optimize environments for residents.

Her work aligns seamlessly with Maplewood's unwavering commitment to advancing memory care excellence through partnerships, staff and resident education, and continuous improvement.

"We are honored to host Teepa Snow, a true leader in dementia care and education," said Lauren Stowell, Maplewood at Stony Hill's Executive Director. Her expertise and passion for supporting families impacted by this disease are unmatched. We look forward to learning from Teepa and are excited to open this rare opportunity, free of charge, to our residents' families and the greater community hungry for guidance in caring for their loved ones."

The collaboration with Teepa Snow is Maplewood's latest effort in an over decade-long dedication to innovation in memory care. In 2021, their community at Stony Hill, Connecticut's first fully dedicated Memory Care community, earned the prestigious Purple Flag accreditation for meeting the highest standards in supporting individuals with Alzheimer's and other dementias.

"We look forward to equipping our teams with additional skills and insights to continue providing the very best care and quality of life for our memory care residents," said Brian Geyser, Vice President of Health & Wellness at Maplewood Senior Living.

WHAT: Dementia 360 Seeing the Condition from All Perspectives with Teepa Snow

WHEN: Wednesday, May 8th | 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

WHERE: Maplewood at Stony Hill- 46 Stony Hill Road, Bethel, CT

COST: FREE

COMMUNITY RSVP: Please email [email protected] or call 203.207.4100.

PRESS RSVP: Please email [email protected]

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities, and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living has 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. There are New York City and Washington D.C. locations within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. 203-557-4777 or http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com .

