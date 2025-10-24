13 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Including Warner Bros. Discovery's review of strategic options, the results of Crayola's Global Color Vote and 2026's greenest colleges.
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Warner Bros. Discovery Initiates Review of Potential Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value
Through this process, the Warner Bros. Discovery Board will evaluate a broad range of strategic options, which will include continuing to advance the Company's planned separation to completion by mid-2026, a transaction for the entire company, or separate transactions for its Warner Bros. and/or Discovery Global businesses.
- Evernorth to Go Public With Over $1 Billion in Gross Proceeds
Evernorth is designed to provide investors with simple, liquid, and transparent exposure to XRP through a publicly listed vehicle. Unlike a passive ETF, Evernorth seeks to grow XRP per share over time by participating in institutional lending, liquidity provisioning, and DeFi (decentralized finance) yield opportunities.
- Cracker Barrel Sets the Table for a Delicious Holiday Season with Classic Comforts and All Things Joy
Beloved dishes like Cinnamon Swirl French Toast, Country Fried Turkey and Turkey Sausage return to menus – alongside an all-new Breakfast Burger stacked with scratch-made breakfast favorites – all for a limited-time.
- IBM and Groq Partner to Accelerate Enterprise AI Deployment with Speed and Scale
"Beyond speed and resilience, this partnership is about transforming how enterprises work with AI, moving from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption with confidence, and opening the door to new patterns where AI can act instantly and learn continuously," said Jonathan Ross, CEO & Founder at Groq.
- For the Fans! Netflix Goes Golden Forging Unprecedented 'KPop Demon Hunters' Master Toy Partnerships with Mattel and Hasbro
Netflix's combined partnerships with Mattel and Hasbro will introduce a full portfolio of toys, collectibles, games, role-play products and more that will allow fans of all ages to drink up the characters, music, and world of the film in new and fun ways.
- Crayola's First Global Color Vote Reveals Universal Love for Blue
From Gen Alpha to Baby Boomers, shades of blue consistently ranked among the top picks—whether it was Sky Blue for the youngest voters, Cerulean for Millennials and Gen Z, or classic Blue and Robin's Egg Blue for older generations.
- The Princeton Review's Guide to Green Colleges-2026 Edition Is Out
Developed to provide a measure of a school's performance as an environmentally aware and prepared institution, the Green Ratings are reported on a scale of 60 to 99. The 388 colleges chosen for the Guide earned Green Rating scores of 80 or higher.
- Meta Announces Joint Venture with Funds Managed by Blue Owl Capital to Develop Hyperion Data Center
Meta has 15 years of experience developing, constructing and operating world class data center facilities. Blue Owl Capital complements this joint venture with its ability to deliver substantial capital at scale, along with deep expertise in digital infrastructure investment—enabling the rapid execution of mission-critical data center projects for hyperscalers.
- Roots & Recipes: New Jennie-O Report Explores How Culture and Heritage Influence American Thanksgiving Celebrations
Across America, holiday tables tell the story of where families come from—whether that means grandma's green bean casserole recipe that hasn't changed since 1975, or new additions like lumpia, pierogies, or kimchi making their debut alongside the turkey as the main event.
- New Data Reveal the Demographic Divides Driving US Consumer Confidence
The new data show that Baby Boomers are still relatively thriving in today's workforce, with a job market differential of +14.9% in September. By contrast, the differential was +4.7% for Gen X, +3.6% for Millennials, and just +2.1% for Gen Z, illustrating the rising difficulty young workers face in today's job market.
- Caterpillar Invests in U.S. Manufacturing and Future Workforce Skills Training
Caterpillar Inc. announced that Indiana will be among the first states to receive funding from its five-year, $100 million workforce pledge, and has committed up to $5 million to training and upskilling efforts across the state.
- Whisker Launches Next-Generation Litter-Robot Line and Whisker+ Features, Marking a New Era in Smart Cat Care
The new lineup brings AI-powered insights, robust individual cat behavior tracking, and elevated new product designs to reinvent the automatic litter box experience for every cat parent and every kind of home.
- FDA approves Novo Nordisk's oral semaglutide for cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at high risk, including those who have not had a prior CV event
"As the only FDA-approved GLP-1 therapy in a pill, now recognized for its proven cardiovascular benefits, a new benchmark has been set for future oral innovations," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc.
