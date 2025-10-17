Weekly Recap: 11 Finance Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 17, 2025, 06:42 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the effect of tariffs on holiday spending, PayPal's cybersecurity tips and a look at the spending habits of sports fans.
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- S&P Global Ratings and Chainlink Collaboration Brings S&P's Stablecoin Stability Assessments On-Chain
This initiative makes S&P Global Ratings' deep, independent stablecoin risk analysis directly accessible within decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and smart contracts for the first time.
- TrueCar to Be Acquired by Founder-Led Strategic and Financial Investor Group in All-Cash Go-Private Transaction
Fair Holdings, Inc., an entity led by TrueCar founder Scott Painter, will acquire the company in an all-cash, go-private transaction at $2.55 per share, or an equity value of approximately $227 million based on current basic shares outstanding.
- LendingTree Announces the Unexpected Passing of Company Founder, Chairman and CEO Doug Lebda
Doug Lebda, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, passed away unexpectedly this week in an all-terrain vehicle accident. The Board of Directors and the entire LendingTree management team deeply mourns his passing and extends sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family.
- Tariffs Cast Shadow on 2025 Holiday Shopping, Spending Slows
The report from project44 finds that tariffs are top of mind for holiday shoppers, with 80% worried that tariffs will increase prices. Additionally, 70% plan to purchase fewer gifts if tariffs increase the cost of goods.
- Zillow and Esusu partner to expand credit-building for renters nationwide
Under this expansion, any renter — not just those paying rent through Zillow — can now have their on-time rent payments reported to all major credit bureaus for $20 per year. Starting in November, renters simply verify their lease details and payment method, and Zillow and Esusu handle the rest.
- PayPal Alerts Consumers to Phishing Scams and Encourages Safety Tips
As scammed funds cannot be recovered in all circumstances, avoiding fraud from occurring in the first place is the best defense. PayPal encourages everyone to keep an eye out for the warning signs and learn best-practice tips.
- Acorns Launches Money Manager to Automate Financial Wellness
Money Manager takes the stress out of financial management by automatically splitting customers' deposits across savings, retirement, spending, and investing the moment they hit their Acorns accounts.
- The Cost of Fandom: Ally Bank Finds Sports Fans Breaking the Bank for the Love of the Game
Fifty-seven percent of sports fans admit to overspending, yet 85% report having no dedicated savings set aside for expressions of fandom. Nearly 7 in 10 fans (67%) say spending on women's sports has increased or stayed the same, with Gen Z and millennials especially viewing their women's sports fandom as a reflection of personal values
- Campfire Raises $65 Million Series B to Redefine How Finance Works in the AI Era
A key part of Campfire's differentiation is its advanced use of AI, including L.A.M. (Large Accounting Model), its newly announced proprietary AI model, trained exclusively on accounting data to automate tasks with industry-leading accuracy.
- Landmark Gallup Study Shows Less Than Half of U.S. Workers Have A Quality Job
A new nationally representative survey reveals that four in 10 U.S. workers are in jobs that meet the basic elements of job quality, such as providing fair pay, having predictable schedules, and offering opportunities to grow and advance - contributing to higher turnover, negative impacts to businesses' bottom lines, and economic instability in communities.
- Reducto Raises $75M Series B to Define the Future of AI Document Intelligence
Customers rely on Reducto to handle their most complex and mission-critical document workflow, such as, converting pdfs with redlines to text in legal workflows, extracting complex charts for financial due diligence, or high-stakes figure extraction for healthcare decisions.
