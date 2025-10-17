Weekly Recap: 11 Tech Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 17, 2025, 06:32 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Solidion Technology's new UPS battery system, S&P Global's acquisition of With Intelligence, and a new partnership for Twin Health and Peloton.
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Solidion Technology Unveils Advanced UPS Battery System Tailored for AI Data Centers
"AI data centers are among the most demanding and fastest-growing segments in the global power infrastructure market. Our PEAK Series directly addresses the industry's need for compact, efficient, and sustainable backup power solutions, enabling customers to support the exponential power demands of AI workloads," said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion.
- Yamaha Unveils MODX M Synthesizer: Elevating Expression for Musicians Everywhere
Building on the legacy of the brand's flagship MONTAGE M, MODX M brings cutting-edge technology and professional-grade features to a wider audience. Featuring three powerful sound engines, MODX M offers a diverse range of tones suitable for every musical style.
- Defense Tech Unicorn Govini Surpasses $100 Million ARR Milestone
Govini announced that it surpassed $100 million in ARR and secured a $150 million growth investment from Bain Capital, which will allow the company to continue to expand its product offerings, grow its team of technologists and defense experts, and enhance its best-in-class data capabilities to meet exploding demand across the national security community.
- S&P Global Agrees to Acquire With Intelligence from Motive Partners for $1.8 Billion, Establishing Its Leadership in Private Markets Intelligence
By combining With Intelligence's proprietary data, benchmarks and workflow solutions with S&P Global's trusted expertise and brand in private markets intelligence and analytics, the company will create one of the most comprehensive data offerings for alternatives and private markets participants.
- Campus Acquires AI Startup Founded by Former Meta AI Chief
"Big Tech has spent years building AI to keep people scrolling. But we're harnessing the potential of the very same technology to cultivate thought, encourage inquiry, and deepen human relationships," said Jerome Pesenti, founder of Sizzle AI. "At Campus, we're going to be asking the big questions about letting students learn more effectively, while empowering great teachers to do what they do best."
- Reducto Raises $75M Series B to Define the Future of AI Document Intelligence
Customers rely on Reducto to handle their most complex and mission-critical document workflow, such as, converting pdfs with redlines to text in legal workflows, extracting complex charts for financial due diligence, or high-stakes figure extraction for healthcare decisions.
- Oracle Joins The Smart Factory by Deloitte @ Wichita to Accelerate AI and Automation in Manufacturing
"By bringing together Deloitte's technology, industry and sector experience with Oracle's AI solutions, we're continuing to help manufacturers accelerate the adoption of AI and automation so they can address today's most pressing operational challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth," said Tim Gaus, principal and Smart Manufacturing business leader, Deloitte.
- Canaan Inc. Launches Innovative Gas-to-Computing Pilot in Canada with Energy Infrastructure Developer
The project will pilot a fully integrated gas-to-compute system that connects natural gas extraction, power generation, and computing operations within a single modular architecture. Through Aurora's on-site energy operations, stranded or flared gas will be converted into usable electricity at power costs well below industry norms.
- Caterpillar Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire RPMGlobal
"Their software solutions complement Caterpillar's existing technologies, especially in areas such as asset management, fleet management and autonomy. Together, we have the potential to enhance mine-site operations for our customers, unlocking even greater value," said Denise Johnson, group president, Caterpillar Resource Industries.
- Twin Health and Peloton Partner to Transform Metabolic Health
By integrating Peloton's fitness and wellness content led by world-class instructors directly into each member's hyper-personalized AI Digital Twin care plan, Twin is creating a new standard of care for metabolic health. The AI Digital Twin recommends specific Peloton content that will help members achieve their metabolic health goals.
- Oracle and Duality Deliver Privacy-First AI to Government and Defense Customers
"By making our secure data collaboration platform available to Oracle customers, we empower agencies to unlock crucial intelligence and analytical value from their data, while upholding the highest standards for security and privacy," said Dr. Alon Kaufman, CEO, Duality Technologies.
