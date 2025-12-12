13 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Including Paramount's offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, TIME's Person of the Year and the return of Santa's house on Zillow.
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Paramount Launches All-Cash Tender Offer to Acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $30 Per Share
David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, said: "WBD shareholders deserve an opportunity to consider our superior all-cash offer for their shares in the entire company. Our public offer, which is on the same terms we provided to the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors in private, provides superior value, and a more certain and quicker path to completion."
- TIME Names the 2025 TIME Person of the Year: The Architects of AI
In his letter to readers, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes, "This was the year when artificial intelligence's full potential roared into view, and when it became clear that there will be no turning back or opting out... This year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI."
- Instacart App Launches in OpenAI ChatGPT - First Company to Offer New Instant Checkout App Experience
This new integration makes it easier than ever for people to go from meal inspiration to doorstep delivery, using Instacart's real-time grocery network and fulfillment capabilities with the help of OpenAI frontier model capabilities.
- Santa's House is back on Zillow with bold new holiday looks
This year, Santa's gone all in on decorating his off-market home, unveiling five delightful new looks for his home that invite kids and grown-ups alike to explore, imagine and play. From a candy-striped Gingerbread House makeover to a shimmering Tinsel Town den, Santa's House is back with bold, enchanting new styles.
- Boeing Completes Acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems
"As we welcome our new teammates and bring our two companies together, our focus is on maintaining stability so we can continue delivering high quality airplanes, differentiated services, and advanced defense capabilities for our customers and the industry," said Kelly Ortberg, president and chief executive officer of The Boeing Company.
- December Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll: Trump Approval Rating Resets to 47% Post-Shutdown; Affordability and Inflation Top Economic Worries Heading Into 2026
"This poll is a clear bounce back from the government shutdown when attitudes of the American public were really going off of a cliff," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "But the concern for inflation – and what's perceived as the administration's failure to deal with it – is the dominant thing weighing down the administration."
- Target Opens "Target SoHo" -- a Design-Forward Shoppable Concept Store in SoHo, New York
From trend-worthy apparel and beauty to curated home finds and seasonal drops, Target SoHo delivers a dynamic, continuously evolving assortment designed to keep pace with what's next — making it the ultimate destination for guests who want to shop the trends as they experience them.
- IBM to Acquire Confluent to Create Smart Data Platform for Enterprise Generative AI
Under the agreement, IBM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Confluent for $31 per share, representing an enterprise value of $11 billion. Confluent provides a leading open-source enterprise data streaming platform that connects, processes and governs reusable and reliable data and events in real time, foundational for the deployment of AI.
- Grubhub's 2025 Delivered Trend Report Confirms America Entered Its Foodmaxxing Era to Get the Most Out of Every Bite and Sip
Grubhub's trend report analyzes millions of orders placed throughout the year on the Grubhub platform, and they all tell the same story: this was the year food had to prove itself. People wanted meals that did everything from boosting energy to supporting gut health, and of course, hitting those protein goals. If food didn't do something for you, it wasn't getting ordered.
- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the US Declined Again in September
"The LEI suggests slowing economic activity at the end of 2025 and into early 2026, with GDP weakening after strong mid-year consumer spending and Q4 disruptions amid the federal government shutdown. Overall, growth remains fragile and uneven as businesses adjust to tariff changes and softer consumer momentum" said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.
- Dove Brings Message of Body Confidence Back to Football's Biggest Night
Dove research shows that 1 in 2 girls quit sports by age 14 due to low body confidence. By taking the spotlight on one of sports' most male-dominated nights, Dove is steering the 2026 conversation toward building girls' confidence and keeping them in the game.
- Lilly to build $6 billion facility to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients in Alabama
This next-generation synthetic medicine active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility, the third of four new U.S. sites Lilly plans to announce, will produce small molecule synthetic and peptide medicines.
- New Home Depot Creator Portal Connects Influencers with Home Improvement Enthusiasts to Drive New Revenue Opportunities
The Home Depot Creator portal is a centralized hub where creators can access content inspiration, campaigns opportunities and expertise to help them build content around home improvement, DIY projects and decor tips -- ultimately driving product recommendations and inspiration for homeowners, pros and DIYers everywhere.
