13 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Mar 13, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including a dream job opening for ranch lovers, a study of Americans' sleep habits, and acquisition news from Google, Shell and Universal Health Services.
NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. to Acquire Talkspace, Inc.
The enterprise value for the transaction is approximately $835 million. "Talkspace's patient-centric, clinically driven virtual platform perfectly complements the high-quality services delivered at our facilities, enabling us to expand access and offer more flexible, stepped solutions to address the growing demand for behavioral healthcare," said Marc D. Miller, President and CEO of UHS.
- Your Dream Job Awaits: Hidden Valley Ranch is Hiring Four "Ranch-bassadors" for a Flavor Quest Across Europe
Over seven weeks this summer, two Ranch-bassador duos will crisscross Europe as fork-first content creators, pairing ranch with local dishes and even sharing it with local people. It's a real job, with real pay, and a very real excuse to put ranch on everything. From Italian pizzas to British fish & chips, they'll see how well America's favorite ranch fuses with European specialties.
- Google Completes Acquisition of Wiz
This acquisition is an investment by Google Cloud to improve cloud security and enable organizations to build fast and securely across any cloud or AI platform.
- Americans' Finances are Improving - But Some Still Feel Behind and are Turning to Prediction Markets, Sports Betting and Crypto to Catch Up, According to Northwestern Mutual's 2026 Planning & Progress Study
The study finds half of adults in America now saying they feel financially secure – an increase from 44% last year. Over half also consider themselves to be 'disciplined' financial planners. Even optimism around homeownership is on the rise.
- George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman Introduce Crazy Mountain
Crazy Mountain is a premium non-alc lager-style brew for those who want to live healthier without giving up the taste, ritual, camaraderie, and satisfaction of drinking a cold one. "We love beer, we just don't always want the effects that come with it," adds actor/director/producer George Clooney.
- America First Refining Secures Landmark 20-Year Offtake Agreement and Capital Investment to Construct First New U.S. Refinery in 50 years.
The refinery will be located at the Port of Brownsville, Texas, and will significantly strengthen America's long-term energy dominance. The company will officially break ground on the new refinery in Q2 2026.
- AT&T Announces $250 Billion Commitment to Advance U.S. Connectivity
AT&T's investment will expand future-ready ﬁber and wireless services, modernize critical infrastructure, and strengthen network resilience and security to support communities and the economy for decades to come.
- New Hatch Sleep Report Finds America Needs to Go to Bed
The report's most telling find is the growing gap between structured mornings and unstructured evenings. Americans are remarkably regimented about their alarm times, but when it comes to actually getting into bed, all bets are off.
- Twizzlers Launches New Twizzlers Straws Flavor Inspired by the Dirty Soda Trend
Featuring a blend of vanilla, lime and coconut notes, the straws are designed to be enjoyed as both an edible straw and a sweet treat, building on a behavior fans have embraced for years.
- Shell to sell Jiffy Lube International and Premium Velocity Auto to Monomoy Capital Partners
The sale includes the Jiffy Lube brand and a network of franchised stores which are owned and operated by independent franchisees, in addition to franchised stores that are owned and operated by PVA. Shell will retain its Pennzoil Quaker State, Rotella and other Shell lubricants brands, along with marketing, manufacturing and distribution of lubricants in the U.S. and Canada that serve consumer, commercial and industrial sectors.
- Quizlet Launches as Native App in ChatGPT to Transform AI-Powered Learning
With seamless access to Quizlet's trusted library of hundreds of millions of study sets, this integration combines AI-powered generation with established educational content to deliver more structured and effective study materials than general AI responses alone. Users can generate flashcard sets directly within ChatGPT, transforming conversations or documents into active study sessions.
- Taco Bell® Reveals Its 2026 Menu Innovations at Live Más LIVE: A Night at the Palladium - a Star-Powered Hollywood Spectacle, Now Streaming on Peacock
Hosted by Vince Staples, the night featured craveable menu unveils including the Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Slider, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight™ Pie and Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets, along with highly-anticipated appearances by Ariana Madix, Benson Boone, Doja Cat, Peso Pluma, Yeat, Demi Lovato, Fernando Mendoza, Davante Adams, and more.
- Garmin unveils 360-degree sonar with revolutionary Spy Pole
The sonar lets anglers see a birds-eye view of fish and structure in every direction around the boat in 2D and 3D views—then fish that area without having to constantly rescan. This advanced sonar system includes the game-changing motorized Spy™ Pole and unlocks new underwater perspectives with unmatched integration and control.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article