13 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

Including the world's most admired companies, Netflix's updated offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, and new items and returning favorites from Build-A-Bear, Red Bull and OREO.
- Fortune and Korn Ferry Reveal the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ 2026 List
For the 19th year running, Apple leads the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 List. No doubt, AI is the major force shaping this year's list. GPU juggernaut NVIDIA lands at No. 4, while two newcomers—chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (#48) and enterprise tech platform Workday (tied #49)—can thank AI for their growing prominence.
- Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery Amend Agreement to All-Cash Transaction
The all-cash transaction continues to be valued at $27.75 per WBD share, unchanged from the prior transaction structure. WBD stockholders will also receive the additional value of shares of Discovery Global following its separation from WBD.
- Water.org Partners with Gap Inc., Amazon, Starbucks, and Ecolab to Launch Get Blue™, Advancing Water.org's Goal of Reaching 200 Million People by 2030
The global initiative is designed to accelerate access to safe water and sanitation by aligning business leadership, consumer engagement, and capital behind Water.org's proven, market-driven solutions, reaching families and communities in need around the world.
- One of Build-A-Bear's Fastest Sell-Outs Returns for National Hug Day
Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated National Hug Day (Jan. 21) with the return of one of its fastest furry friend sell-outs: Heartwarming Hugs. The oversized bear features a weighted design of approximately 3–5 pounds, along with a removable extra-large "bean heart" that can be warmed or cooled.
- Realtor.com® Unveils Realtor.com®+™: A First-of-Its-Kind Collaborative Home Search Experience
The platform supports MLS data accuracy and attribution; strengthens MLS, brokerage and agent branding; and is able to integrate directly into existing MLS systems to meet agents where they are.
- Echo Global Logistics Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire ITS Logistics
The combination will create one of the leading transportation and logistics platforms with pro forma 2025 revenue of approximately $5.4 billion, expanding Echo's scale while accelerating the evolution of ITS's differentiated solutions through Echo's technology platform.
- Shell-ebrate the Return of Red Lobster's Iconic Lobsterfest with Craveable New Dishes and Drinks
Starting January 19, guests can enjoy the biggest lobster celebration offering the largest variety of the year, featuring a crave-worthy lineup of innovative new dishes, guest favorites and handcrafted cocktails that make any occasion feel like a fest!
- IBM and the Recording Academy Strike a Chord, Release New watsonx Digital Experiences for Fans and Members Around 2026 Grammy Awards®
By tapping into the power of agentic AI, the new fan engagement solution transforms the Recording Academy®'s vast reserves of music industry data into interactive quizzes that put the knowledge of music lovers to the test.
- The Wait is Over: Red Bull® Iced Edition and Red Bull Peach Edition are Here to Stay
Formerly known as the Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry and Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach, these limited-time seasonal offerings delighted taste buds and sparked widespread desire. Both launched at retailers nationwide with and without sugar this week.
- Novo Nordisk introduces "There's Only One Ozempic®" campaign, reuniting Justin Long and John Hodgman
The campaign aims to meet adults living with type 2 diabetes where they are, using educational messages, levity, and lively banter to spotlight Ozempic®'s FDA-approved uses.
- Sony Electronics Unveils LinkBuds Clip Open Earbuds
The always-on clip design lets users hear their surroundings and music at the same time, with three listening modes. Designed for everyday use, they provide a secure fit, enhanced situational awareness, and long-lasting comfort.
- PR Newswire Amplify™ Shortlisted for 2026 PRWeek Best AI Platform
The recognition highlights the company's enhanced customer platform, PR Newswire Amplify™, which integrates AI tools across key stages of the communications campaign process to help professionals streamline workflows and amplify their impact.
- Marvel and the OREO Brand Unite for a First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration: The MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies
The OREO brand launches Marvel-inspired cookie packs featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men and Fantastic Four, debuting February 2.
The Week's Trending Topics
- Earnings: Earnings season picked up speed this week and several must-read financial reports crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for United Airlines, 3M and Abbott. Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
- World Economic Forum: World leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss a variety of global issues and PR Newswire distributed WEF press releases throughout the week. AI was a hot topic of the event and headlines included new research from Pearson into AI skills in the workplace, an agreement between e& and IBM for enterprise-grade agentic AI, and Exiger's new AI tool for uncovering forced labor in supply chains.
