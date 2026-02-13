13 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Including Clear Channel Outdoor's acquisition, Forbes Travel Guide's 2026 Star Awards and leadership changes at Target.
Plus, a recap of big headlines for Valentine's Day and the Big Game.
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Paramount Enhances Its Superior $30 Per Share All-Cash Offer for Warner Bros. Discovery and Provides Update On Regulatory Progress
Paramount has enhanced its offer with a $0.25 per share "ticking fee," payable to WBD shareholders for each quarter its transaction has not closed beyond December 31, 2026, underscoring Paramount's confidence in the speed and certainty of regulatory approval for its transaction.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Agrees to be Acquired by Mubadala Capital, in Partnership with TWG Global, for $6.2 Billion
"We believe this transaction delivers compelling value to our shareholders, strengthens our financial flexibility by reducing debt and increasing cash flow to invest in the business, and positions Clear Channel for its next phase of long-term growth," said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel.
- Insurify Launches Industry-First ChatGPT Insurance Comparison App
By combining Insurify's proprietary database of more than 196 million auto insurance quotes with over 70,000 verified customer reviews, the app helps shoppers quickly uncover options that better match their needs, preferences, and budget.
- Lilly to acquire Orna Therapeutics to advance cell therapies
Orna is advancing a new class of therapeutics utilizing engineered circular RNA paired with novel lipid nanoparticles to allow the patient's own body to generate cell therapies that can treat underlying disease. Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will acquire Orna, and Orna shareholders could receive up to $2.4 billion in cash, inclusive of an upfront payment and subsequent payments upon achievement of certain clinical development milestones.
- Forbes Travel Guide Reveals 2026 Star Awards
The 68th annual list hits a major milestone: it spans more than 100 countries, including new destinations like Bhutan, Croatia, Georgia, Grenada, Laos, Poland, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Uzbekistan. The list also features more new award winners than ever before and many inaugural distinctions, signaling that luxury travel is moving into a new era.
- Target Announces Executive Leadership Changes to Accelerate Growth, Confirms Q4 Financial Guidance
"These leadership changes align the right talent and expertise with key roles, and simplify our structure so we can advance our strategy with greater speed, clarity and accountability," said CEO Michael Fiddelke.
- HERSHEY'S Invites Fans to Celebrate Everyday Moments of Happiness as the "Real Gold" with HERSHEY'S Team USA Milk Chocolate Medals
The limited-edition Team USA chocolate medals will be available at TikTok Shop on February 13, 2026, and at The Hershey's Store on February 14, 2026, at 8 a.m. ET, while supplies last.
- Southwest Airlines Brings Starlink Ultra-Fast WiFi Onboard
Southwest® plans to rapidly integrate Starlink into its fleet. The first Starlink-equipped aircraft enters service this summer, and it will be available on more than 300 aircraft by the end of 2026. This is a major step in the carrier's plan to upgrade all its aircraft with high-speed, low-Earth-orbit satellite technology.
- Discord Launches Teen-by-Default Settings Globally
As part of this update, all new and existing users worldwide will have a teen-appropriate experience by default, with updated communication settings, restricted access to age-gated spaces, and content filtering that preserves the privacy and meaningful connections that define Discord.
- U.S. News Reveals the 2026 Best Hotels
The 2026 rankings highlight more than 31,000 hotels across more than 400 destinations to help travelers find the hotel that suits their needs. For the second year in a row, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai on Hawaii's Big Island takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Hotels in the USA ranking.
- Chili's® Turns Its Margarita of The Month Fandom into an Official Club
The Chili's Margarita of the Month program offers a different culturally or seasonally inspired margarita each month for just $6. With the Margarita of the Month Club, guests 21 or older can join for free, track their monthly margaritas, and buy merch that allows them to wear their obsession all year long.
- Brandwatch and Blackbird.AI Consortium Selected by NATO to Deliver Information Environment Assessment Capability
Delivered as a bespoke, enterprise-wide social intelligence solution, it will combine media monitoring, sentiment analysis, and trend detection to support decision making across the NATO enterprise. The solution will help NATO assess and respond to evolving narrative threats, including the spread of disinformation and harmful narratives across complex digital eco-systems.
- Crayola Expands Creative Possibilities with 2026 Innovations
Crayola will take center stage at the American International Toy Fair this February 14-17 in New York City with innovative new products that encourage creativity enthusiasts to stretch their imaginations with story-powered play and build creative confidence to take along for every colorful adventure.
The Week's Trending Topics
- Valentine's Day: Brands were sharing the love this week, ahead of the Feb. 14 holiday. Among the headlines, Logitech G revealed that playing video games together is a romantic relationship booster, K-Y tapped into the love of romance novels with an original story of its own, Zillow shared the price tag of living solo, and Pizza Hut partnered with two Backstreet Boys to bring back its heart-shaped pizza.
- Big Game News: Sunday's NFL championship continued generating headlines throughout the week, including a ranking of the top game ads, LIQUID I.V.'s declaration of the Monday after the game as National Rehydration Day and a historic avocado import total (300 million pounds!) from the weeks leading up to the game. Plus, the winning Seattle Seahawks were celebrated with official hats from New Era and trips to Disneyland.
- Earnings: Earnings season began to wind down this week, but there were still several must-read financial reports crossing the wire, including the quarterly results for S&P Global, Crocs, Harley-Davidson and Marriott.
Catch up on the latest trending topics.
