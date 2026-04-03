13 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Apr 03, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including FDA approval of Lily's GLP-1 pill, March employment numbers, KitchenAid's new mixer and United's new TSA wait time tracker.
Plus, a recap of timely Easter and New York International Auto Show news.
NEW YORK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- FDA approves Lilly's Foundayo™ (orforglipron), the only GLP-1 pill for weight loss that can be taken any time of day without food or water restrictions
When used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, Foundayo helps individuals lose excess body weight and keep the weight off. Foundayo, Lilly's second FDA-approved obesity medicine, will be available via LillyDirect® with free home delivery, starting at $25 per month with commercial coverage and $149 for self-pay.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 62,000 Jobs in March; Annual Pay was Up 4.5%
"Overall hiring is steady, but job growth continues to favor certain industries, including health care," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "In March, this solid performance was accompanied by a boost in pay gains for job-changers."
- ALDI U.S. Debuts New Nationwide Digital Experience Using Instacart's Enterprise Technology
Powered by Instacart's Storefront Pro enterprise commerce platform and fulfillment solutions, the ALDI U.S. website and app deliver better personalized product recommendations, enhanced product discovery, and expanded meal planning support through shoppable recipes.
- Lockheed Martin Opens Rapid Fielding Center, Accelerating Defense Innovation and Production
The flexible, modular environment uses the latest in production and prototyping technologies, enabling Lockheed Martin to develop and scale new capabilities quickly in response to the government's accelerated acquisition schedules, setting a new industry standard for speed to field as the country builds the Arsenal of Freedom.
- KitchenAid Brand Unveils Its Biggest Tilt Head Stand Mixer Innovation in Decades: Artisan® Plus
Designed as an evolution of the brand's iconic tilt-head form, the new model features a suite of breakthrough enhancements, including an LED bowl light, precision speed control, a double flex edge beater, and - for the first time on a tilt-head mixer - a ½ speed setting, as well as stainless steel accessories, offering a more precise way to create in the kitchen.
- Alaska Airlines unveils its first-ever International Business Class Suites experience, setting a new standard for long-haul travel
Featuring private lie flat suites, elevated dining and premium lounge access, the product is designed for comfort as Alaska expands nonstop service to Europe and Asia.
- AT&T Launches OneConnect, the First-Ever Single Subscription for Unlimited Connectivity
AT&T OneConnect is the first-ever single subscription to deliver unlimited connectivity that powers all devices—wearable, smartphones and tablets at home and on the go. OneConnect subscribers get the fast, reliable connectivity they need on as many devices as needed, for one simple price, taxes and fees included.
- McDonald's USA Introduces New Under $3 Menu and $4 Breakfast Meal Deal to the McValue Menu
For breakfast, start the day with under $3 classics like the Sausage McMuffin®, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito, Hash Browns, or a medium McCafé Premium Roast Coffee. Come lunch or dinner, that same under-$3 value extends to the McChicken®, McDouble®, 4-Piece Chicken McNuggets®, small Fries, and a medium Soft Drink.
- Over Seventy Percent of Gen Z and Millennials Say Survival Spending Is the Norm and Wealth Is Out of Reach
A growing share of Gen Z and Millennials feel the financial system is working against them, not for them. Only 32% say the "American Dream" feels very realistic today and 57% feel their generation was set up for financial failure.
- McCormick to Combine with Unilever's Foods Business, Creating a Preeminent Global Flavor-Focused Company
Brendan Foley, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of McCormick, said, "Together, we will be better positioned to accelerate growth in attractive categories. This combination will create a diversified flavor leader with a robust growth profile that remains differentiated by its focus on flavoring calories while others compete for them."
- Entergy Louisiana announces a new agreement with Meta that will deliver an additional $2B in customer savings
This agreement builds on Meta's prior announcement selecting Northeast Louisiana for a historic data center investment. Combined, the two agreements are expected to deliver approximately $2.65 billion in total customer benefits, while advancing Louisiana's position as a leader in the tech industry, energy innovation and economic growth.
- Americans Believe They Will Need $1.46 Million to Retire Comfortably, Up More Than 15% Since Last Year, According to Northwestern Mutual 2026 Planning & Progress Study
This increase comes as 46% of Americans say they don't expect to be financially prepared for retirement and nearly half (48%) believe it is somewhat or very likely they will outlive their savings. "The new 'magic number' reflects a convergence of factors – from persistent inflation and longer life expectancies to uncertainty about the future of Social Security," said John Roberts, chief field officer at Northwestern Mutual.
- New TSA Wait Time Tracker Now Available in the Award-Winning United Mobile App
In the Travel section of the United mobile app, United customers can view security wait times for the airline's U.S. hub airports in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington D.C. United will provide estimated wait times for specific lanes – including standard security and TSA PreCheck® – throughout terminals serving United customers.
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The Week's Trending Topics
- Easter: Ahead of the holiday on Sunday, companies have been sharing their Easter-related news via PR Newswire, including Kroger and Natural Grocers' deals on traditional Easter meal and basket staples, a free, in-store Easter Egg Hunt at PetSmart, and new Bible-themed widgets for iPhones from iScreen.
- New York International Auto Show: Starting today and running through April 12, the "automotive extravaganza" features the latest innovations and designs. So far, PR Newswire has distributed news highlighting what attendees can expect from automakers Dodge, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia and more.
Catch up on the latest trending topics.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
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