13 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

Including FDA approval of Lily's GLP-1 pill, March employment numbers, KitchenAid's new mixer and United's new TSA wait time tracker.

Plus, a recap of timely Easter and New York International Auto Show news.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, March 30-April 3, 2026.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.

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The Week's Trending Topics

Easter : Ahead of the holiday on Sunday, companies have been sharing their Easter-related news via PR Newswire, including Kroger and Natural Grocers' deals on traditional Easter meal and basket staples, a free, in-store Easter Egg Hunt at PetSmart, and new Bible-themed widgets for iPhones from iScreen.

Ahead of the holiday on Sunday, companies have been sharing their Easter-related news via PR Newswire, including Kroger and Natural Grocers' deals on traditional Easter meal and basket staples, a free, in-store Easter Egg Hunt at PetSmart, and new Bible-themed widgets for iPhones from iScreen. New York International Auto Show: Starting today and running through April 12, the "automotive extravaganza" features the latest innovations and designs. So far, PR Newswire has distributed news highlighting what attendees can expect from automakers Dodge, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia and more.

Catch up on the latest trending topics.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

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