13 Top Press Releases from January

Feb 06, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including a merger for Allegiant and Sun Country Airlines, availability of the Wegovy pill and expansion plans from ALDI.
Plus, a recap of January's trending topics: CES, the World Economic Forum and quarterly earnings reports.
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last month that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Allegiant and Sun Country Airlines to Combine, Creating a Leading, More Competitive Leisure-Focused U.S. Airline
The combination will create a leading leisure-focused U.S. airline, expanding service to more popular vacation destinations across the United States, as well as international destinations, and providing more people with access to affordable, convenient air travel.
- Saks Global Secures $1.75 Billion of Committed Capital and Announces Return of Industry Veterans to Advance Transformation of Iconic Luxury Portfolio
The company has commenced voluntary chapter 11 process with support from key financial stakeholders. Stores and ecommerce experiences across Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks OFF 5TH, Last Call and Horchow are open and serving customers.
- Novo Nordisk's Wegovy® pill, the first and only oral GLP-1 for weight loss in adults, now broadly available across America
"This moment is about changing what's possible in weight management, and to make that possible, we have worked to ensure Wegovy® pill is affordable and accessible to those who need it, however they choose to receive their care," said Ed Cinca, senior vice president, Marketing & Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk.
- Retirees Say $824,000 Is Needed to Retire Comfortably -- but Average Just $289,000 in Savings
That estimate has risen sharply from last year, when retirees said an average of $580,310 was enough to retire. Meanwhile, the average retiree's savings is $20,000 less than last year ($308,040), and nearly a third (29%) report having no retirement savings at all.
- DEWALT® Breaks New Ground with Unstoppable DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ and 20V MAX* Product Debuts at World of Concrete®
"Our award-winning innovation continues to raise the bar; like the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ system, which is changing the landscape of concrete jobsite operations. Year after year, DEWALT continues to redefine the threshold of productivity," said James Oh, President and General Manager, DEWALT.
- The Wait Is Over: Red Bull® Iced Edition and Red Bull Peach Edition are Here to Stay
Formerly known as the Red Bull Winter Edition Iced Vanilla Berry and Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach, these limited-time seasonal offerings delighted taste buds and sparked widespread desire.
- Clorox Announces Acquisition of GOJO Industries, Makers of Purell®, Market Leader in Skin Health and Hygiene
Clorox's scale, innovation and distribution capabilities are poised to accelerate consumer growth for the Purell brand while GOJO's B2B reach and capabilities bolster Clorox's professional business. The transaction is valued at $2.25 billion, including anticipated tax benefits valued at approximately $330 million for a purchase price of $1.92 billion.
- dōTERRA Named Best Essential Oils in the 2026 Oprah Daily Self-Care O-wards
dōTERRA's essential oils were selected for their versatility and role in grounding self-care rituals, as well as for their unmatched purity and sourcing. Each oil is CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade®, ensuring it is sourced from nature, formulated without fillers, additives, or synthetic ingredients, and rigorously tested for authenticity and quality.
- Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire Penumbra, Inc.
"Penumbra is a well-established company with an experienced, high-performing team and this acquisition offers Boston Scientific an opportunity to enter new, fast-growing segments within the vascular space," said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific.
- ALDI US Doubles Down on Growth in 2026 with Plans to Open 180 New Stores, Announces Plans for Continued Westward Expansion into Colorado
With its increased footprint, by the end of 2026, ALDI will operate a total store count of nearly 2,800, pushing it closer to its goal of 3,200 stores by the end of 2028. The growth plans are the company's answer to sustained demand for its simple, affordable shopping experience, with 17 million new customers visiting stores in 2025.
- Catalight and Frontera Partner to Reduce Cost and Improve Quality of Autism Care
Through the partnership, Catalight will leverage Frontera's AI technology to support parent-mediated care delivery, streamline clinical assessment and documentation, and expand access to high-quality autism care through service and training.
- One of Build-A-Bear's Fastest Sell-Outs Returns for National Hug Day
The rise in interest in weighted and warming (or cooling) comfort items, like the Heartwarming Hugs Bear, is supported by studies showing that the steady, gentle pressure of a hug from this type of product can help promote relaxation and ease stress. Heartwarming Hugs was designed to turn that comforting feeling into an irresistibly cuddly companion.
- Fortune and Korn Ferry Reveal the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ 2026 List
Apple ranked first in Fortune's annual ranking of corporate reputation, based on a poll of more than 3,000 executives, directors, and analysts. No doubt, AI is the major force shaping this year's list. GPU juggernaut NVIDIA lands at No. 4, while two newcomers—chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (#48) and enterprise tech platform Workday (tied #49)—can thank AI for their growing prominence.
Trending Topics
In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in January:
- CES: 2026 kicked off with "the most powerful tech event in the world." PR Newswire, the event's official news distribution partner, sent hundreds of press releases covering consumer tech launches, awards, presentations and more. Among the most-read press releases, Segway introduced its latest e-bike lineup, RayNeo previewed its consumer AR glasses concept, Shokz was recognized for its open-ear audio tech, and LG collected nearly 140 awards for its Wallpaper TV, Sound Suite, CLOiD Home Robot and other innovations.
- Earnings: The first earnings season of 2026 began in January, filling our press release feed with quarterly financial results from companies including Meta, Lockheed Martin, Southwest Airlines and more.
- World Economic Forum: World leaders from government, business and academia met in Davos, Switzerland, to address global issues. PR Newswire distributed releases for presentations, deals and other news out of WEF. A whitepaper released by CATL during the event laid out a value-chain roadmap for EV batteries, while Exiger debuted its AI-powered tool for helping companies spot forced labor in their supply chains. ManpowerGroup announced it would share solutions for closing the AI skills gap and Rice University launched the Global Brain Economy Initiative, aimed at boosting brain health in the age of AI.
Coming Up: February is packed with newsworthy events, including the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the NFL championship game, Valentine's Day, Black History Month and the Chicago Auto Show, to name a few. These calendar events offer plenty of opportunities for brands to send press releases for new product launches, event news, advocacy initiatives and more. We are already seeing a wave of releases tied to these events – catch up on the latest trending topics.
