PR Newswire Unveils AI-Powered Enhanced Brand Voice Features

Today, PR Newswire is introducing enhanced Brand Voice features, designed to provide customers with even more precise control over their content creation within the PR Newswire Amplify™ platform. This enhancement allows for a more nuanced application of a company's distinct brand voice, alongside content-specific writing styles and tones, across a variety of communication types.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more details on the capabilities of Brand Voice, please visit https://www.prnewswire.com/lp/brand-voice.

"With the enhancement of Brand Voice in the PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, we're putting the power of generating brand-aligned content into our users' hands," said Jeff Hicks, Chief Product & Technology Officer. "Communicators can produce brand-compliant content instantly so your brand voice is consistent everywhere it shows up."

The Brand Voice feature enables users to make selections that influence the overarching brand identity, ensuring a cohesive message across multiple channels. It also permits the customization of writing style and tone for specific content, adapting to different audiences and purposes. This functionality is broadly available across multiple content formats, including press releases, articles, blog posts and media pitches.

The introduction of this feature offers several advantages for communicators using the Amplify platform:

Unified Brand Presence: Maintain a singular, overarching brand voice that reflects the company's personality and core values across all generated content, strengthening overall identity.

This feature aims to empower users with the tools to achieve a more cohesive and adaptable content strategy, ensuring that every message resonates appropriately with its audience while upholding a brand's valuable integrity.

