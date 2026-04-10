13 Top Press Releases from March

Including new products from Build-A-Bear and Kinder Joy, and a new Relax Row on international United flights.

Plus, a recap of March's trending topics, including Women's History Month and MWC 2026.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last month that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Monthly Press Release Roundup, March 2026. Photos provided by Build-A-Bear Workshop, United Airlines and Ferrero North America.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.

Trending Topics

In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in March:

MWC 2026 : As the official press release distribution partner of MWC 2026, PR Newswire distributed numerous announcements before, during and after the event for tech, mobile and AI innovations. Tencent Cloud and Maxon announced a partnership to bring scalable generative AI to millions of creators. On the telecom front, Siemens debuted its new cybersecurity solution for 5G networks, and Fibocom announced the new FG205 module and 5G MiFi solution.

As the official press release distribution partner of MWC 2026, PR Newswire distributed numerous announcements before, during and after the event for tech, mobile and AI innovations. Tencent Cloud and Maxon announced a partnership to bring scalable generative AI to millions of creators. On the telecom front, Siemens debuted its new cybersecurity solution for 5G networks, and Fibocom announced the new FG205 module and 5G MiFi solution. Women's History Month : Ahead of International Women's Day (March 8) and throughout Women's History Month, brands across industries sent news of special events, promotions and initiatives celebrating women and raising awareness for important issues. Beauty brands Maybelline and L'Oréal Paris launched new campaigns celebrating strong women, while Athleta hosted a special cold plunge to support a local women's charity, and Lagunitas teamed with female tattoo artists to create custom tattoos for International Women's Day. Even the big stock exchanges celebrated, with NYSE hosting Paris Hilton and Gloria Steinem, and Nasdaq welcoming nonprofit Dress for Success Worldwide.

Ahead of International Women's Day (March 8) and throughout Women's History Month, brands across industries sent news of special events, promotions and initiatives celebrating women and raising awareness for important issues. Beauty brands Maybelline and L'Oréal Paris launched new campaigns celebrating strong women, while Athleta hosted a special cold plunge to support a local women's charity, and Lagunitas teamed with female tattoo artists to create custom tattoos for International Women's Day. Even the big stock exchanges celebrated, with NYSE hosting Paris Hilton and Gloria Steinem, and Nasdaq welcoming nonprofit Dress for Success Worldwide. March Madness: Brackets were set for the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments and brands turned to PR Newswire to share details of their promotional events, product launches and other news. Spectrum debuted its new Multiview feature to let customers watch up to four games at once. Food brands also got in on the action, including Wendy's new Dunks Menu and sweepstakes, and White Claw's million dollar bar tab during the tournament. And LG announced $10,000 donations to each of the Final Four host schools to support mental health initiatives for student athletes.

Coming Up: In April, the PR Newswire team is expecting large volumes of press releases tied to tax season, Earth Month and Earth Day (April 22) and a fresh round of spring product launches. A new series of quarterly earnings announcements will also begin mid-month.

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Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

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For questions, contact the team at [email protected].

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