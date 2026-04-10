13 Top Press Releases from March

News provided byPR Newswire
Apr 10, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including new products from Build-A-Bear and Kinder Joy, and a new Relax Row on international United flights.
Plus, a recap of March's trending topics, including Women's History Month and MWC 2026.
NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last month that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Build‑A‑Bear's New Frosted Animal Cookie Collection Turns Sweet Nostalgia into a Squeezable Treat
The collection is inspired by the iconic pink‑and‑white frosted animal cookies topped with colorful sprinkles. The new line of plush brings a beloved childhood treat into the brand's signature make‑your‑own experience, blending whimsical design with personalization and heart.
- NRMP Releases Results of the 2026 Main Residency Match for More Than 38,000 Future Residents
The 2026 Main Residency Match included a total of 6,809 certified program tracks, an increase of 183 from the previous year. Of the 44,344 training positions offered, 93.5 percent (41,482) filled when the matching algorithm was processed.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation to be Acquired by Consortium Led by Robert A. Ortenzio, Martin F. Jackson and WCAS
Upon completion of the Merger, Select Medical will become a privately held company, and its shares of common stock will be deregistered under applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
- Introducing the United Relax Row: Economy Seats that Transform into a Couch for More Comfortable International Travel
This dedicated row of three seats in United Economy® can transform into a lie-flat mattress-like space after takeoff, ideal for families with small children, couples and solo travelers who want more space. Customers will get a custom-fitted mattress pad, specially sized blankets, extra pillows and a stuffed plush for children to help create a cozy, tranquil environment.
- Kinder Joy Unveils Unicorns & Racing Themed Collections to Ignite Kids' Imaginative Play
Across both themes, kids can discover 40 different toys—from souped-up race cars, motorcycles, and driver figurines to whimsical unicorns with technicolor manes and fantastical bling. With distinct collections rotating throughout the year, kids can build expansive worlds while enjoying Kinder Joy's signature double-layered milk and cocoa cream topped with crispy cocoa-filled wafer bites.
- Simon Property Group Announces the Passing of David Simon
Mr. Simon passed away peacefully on March 22, 2026, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. The Board has appointed Eli Simon as its Chief Executive Officer and President. In addition, Eli will continue as Chief Operating Officer and Director.
- Mazda Launches the All-New CX-5 with a Five-Film Campaign Inspired by Hollywood Genres
Each film stars rising actress Jessamie Waldon-Day alongside the Mazda CX-5, placing the same character in distinct cinematic worlds that reveal different sides of her life and how the vehicle supports each one. The campaign is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Hunter and shot by Academy Award®-winning cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema.
- McDonald's and Netflix Call on Fans to Pick a Side with Two New "KPop Demon Hunters"-Inspired Meals
The partnership features two all-new meals for adults and exclusive photocards that unlock first-access content for a limited time. The campaign also brings flavors from McDonald's restaurants in South Korea, connecting fans to the film through taste.
- America First Refining Secures Landmark 20-Year Offtake Agreement and Capital Investment to Construct First New U.S. Refinery in 50 years.
The refinery is specifically engineered to process American light shale oil (47° API), which is cleaner, more efficient, and less costly to process than heavier imported crude. Unlike many existing U.S. refineries that depend on foreign oil, this facility is not dependent on – and does not need – imported crude, which strengthens U.S. national and economic security.
- Thoma Bravo to Acquire WWEX Group and Combine with Auctane to Form Global Logistics Leader
The combined company will be one of the largest and most diversified logistics and shipping technology platforms. The combination will unite leaders in shipping software and physical freight brokerage to create the most comprehensive, AI-enabled end-to-end logistics solution in the market.
- FDA approves Novo Nordisk's Awiqli®, the first and only once-weekly basal insulin treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes
"Awiqli® may address challenges associated with the frequency of daily basal injections, by reducing them from seven to one per week. It is an important advancement for adults with type 2 diabetes who may benefit from an alternative treatment option," said Anna Windle, PhD, Group Vice President, Clinical Development, Medical & Regulatory Affairs at Novo Nordisk Inc.
- Earendil Labs Announces $787 Million in Financing to Scale AI-Driven Biologics Discovery and Development
The funding will accelerate Earendil Labs' AI-driven R&D platform, expand its interdisciplinary teams, and advance a growing pipeline of antibody and biologics programs, with the goal of delivering first-in-class and best-in-class therapies for patients with serious diseases.
- Taco Bell® Reveals Its 2026 Menu Innovations at Live Más LIVE: A Night at The Palladium - A Star-Powered Hollywood Spectacle, Now Streaming on Peacock
Hosted by Vince Staples, the night featured craveable menu unveils including the Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Slider, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight™ Pie and Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets, along with highly-anticipated appearances by Ariana Madix, Benson Boone, Doja Cat, Peso Pluma, Yeat, Demi Lovato, Fernando Mendoza, Davante Adams, and more.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Trending Topics
In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in March:
- MWC 2026: As the official press release distribution partner of MWC 2026, PR Newswire distributed numerous announcements before, during and after the event for tech, mobile and AI innovations. Tencent Cloud and Maxon announced a partnership to bring scalable generative AI to millions of creators. On the telecom front, Siemens debuted its new cybersecurity solution for 5G networks, and Fibocom announced the new FG205 module and 5G MiFi solution.
- Women's History Month: Ahead of International Women's Day (March 8) and throughout Women's History Month, brands across industries sent news of special events, promotions and initiatives celebrating women and raising awareness for important issues. Beauty brands Maybelline and L'Oréal Paris launched new campaigns celebrating strong women, while Athleta hosted a special cold plunge to support a local women's charity, and Lagunitas teamed with female tattoo artists to create custom tattoos for International Women's Day. Even the big stock exchanges celebrated, with NYSE hosting Paris Hilton and Gloria Steinem, and Nasdaq welcoming nonprofit Dress for Success Worldwide.
- March Madness: Brackets were set for the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments and brands turned to PR Newswire to share details of their promotional events, product launches and other news. Spectrum debuted its new Multiview feature to let customers watch up to four games at once. Food brands also got in on the action, including Wendy's new Dunks Menu and sweepstakes, and White Claw's million dollar bar tab during the tournament. And LG announced $10,000 donations to each of the Final Four host schools to support mental health initiatives for student athletes.
Coming Up: In April, the PR Newswire team is expecting large volumes of press releases tied to tax season, Earth Month and Earth Day (April 22) and a fresh round of spring product launches. A new series of quarterly earnings announcements will also begin mid-month.
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Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
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