13 Top Press Releases from May

News provided byPR Newswire
Jun 05, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including United's offer for Spirit customers, eBay's response to GameStop's acquisition proposal, and a new partnership between major telecom providers.
Plus, a recap of May's trending topics, including Memorial Day and Mother's Day.
NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last month that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- United Offers Support for Spirit Airlines Customers and Employees
On May 2, the United Airlines press release said, "If you had a ticket booked on Spirit and your flight was canceled, for the next two weeks you can visit united.com/specialfares to find price-capped, one-way tickets from most cities where Spirit flew, including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New Orleans and Orlando."
- eBay Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from GameStop
"With its differentiated global marketplace and a clear strategy, eBay's Board is confident that the company, under its current management team, is well-positioned to continue to drive sustainable growth, execute with discipline, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders," the statement said.
- Lilly's triple agonist, retatrutide, delivered powerful weight loss in pivotal Phase 3 obesity trial
In TRIUMPH-1, participants on 12 mg retatrutide lost an average of 70.3 lbs (28.3%) over 80 weeks with 45.3% of participants achieving ≥30% weight loss, a level long associated with bariatric surgery.
- AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Plan to Launch New Joint Venture that Helps End Dead Zones
The Joint Venture will accelerate American leadership in next-generation direct-to-device (D2D) communications by using satellite-based technologies to address coverage gaps, especially in unserved and underserved communities.
- Allegiant Adds Eight New Nonstop Routes, Expanding Service to Florida
The new routes, beginning in fall 2026, will provide convenient, nonstop service and expand Allegiant's growing presence in leisure destinations across Florida.
- KFC® Expands $10 Tuesday into a Weekday Bucket Lineup, Introduces Two New Sauces
With four different bucket meals all priced at just $10, including the nuggets bucket returning Friday to round out the week, the lineup delivers unbeatable value worth jumping on while it lasts.
- Novo Nordisk's Ozempic® pill, the only FDA-approved oral peptide GLP-1 medication for adults with type 2 diabetes, soon to be available in the US
"With Ozempic® now available as both an injection and oral option under one brand, treatment can be individualized so patients are getting the proven semaglutide medicine that best fits their needs," said Ed Cinca, senior vice president of Marketing & Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk Inc.
- NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy to Combine, Creating the World's Largest Regulated Electric Utility Business and North America's Premier Energy Infrastructure Platform Benefiting Customers
The combined company will be more than 80% regulated, serve approximately 10 million utility customer accounts across Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina and own 110 gigawatts (GW) of generation across a broad mix of energy sources.
- Hisense Unveils XR10: The Apex of Projector, Bringing Cinema Into Every Home
With 6,000 ANSI lumens, XR10 ensures bright, vivid visuals even in well-lit spaces, so users can enjoy clear, lifelike images from morning news to late-night movies—no need to dim the room.
- Cracker Barrel Launches "Fuel Your Summer Road Trip" With $250,000 in Free Gas and Homestyle Cooking
From May 19 through July 26, 250 lucky Cracker Barrel Rewards members will each win $1,000 total (a $500 Cracker Barrel gift card and a $500 gas gift card) to use toward road trips, weekend getaways or everyday summer travel - that's 25 new winners each week.
- Flex Announces Intention to Spin Off its Cloud and Power Infrastructure Segment into a New Independent Publicly Traded Company
The new company will be a high-growth critical digital and electrical infrastructure company, delivering end-to-end power and thermal management technologies and integrated infrastructure systems for AI data centers and mission-critical applications.
- Honeywell Announces Quantinuum's Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Quantinuum intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "QNT."
- Shell Introduces Credit Card That Rewards Everyday Spending Beyond Fuel
The Shell Performance Elite World Mastercard is designed to maximize value from how customers already spend, helping them earn more across fuel, EV charging, groceries, dining, and all other purchases.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Trending Topics
In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in May:
- Memorial Day: As the unofficial start of summer approached, many brands distributed releases for their holiday product launches and deals, events, and more. Announcements ranged from deals on summer snack favorites to discoveries of U.S. WWII lost vessels, various events to honor the U.S. military, and the kick-off for a summer full of America250 celebrations.
- Mother's Day: Brands in the consumer/retail, health, tech and other industries shared how they were celebrating moms ahead of the mid-May holiday. Campaigns celebrated the strength of NICU moms, supported those who have lost a mother or mother-figure, advocated for more awareness of Perinatal Mental Health Disorders, and even recognized mothers' role as the first financial coach for many Americans.
- Earnings: The latest earnings period wound down in mid-May, with quarterly results from Target, Cisco, Lowe's, GoPro and many more sent via PR Newswire.
Coming Up: In June, the team is expecting increases in releases tied to Pride Month, Juneteenth and the FIFA World Cup. Plus, as the Fourth of July and America's 250th birthday approach, many brands will be sharing their related news, from event details to sales, product launches and beyond.
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Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
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