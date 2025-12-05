13 Top Press Releases from November

News provided byPR Newswire
Dec 05, 2025, 06:02 ET
Including holiday treats from Hershey and Dutch Bros, The Economist's predictions for
2026, and Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue.
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the last month that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- The Hershey Company Delivers Holiday Magic with New Treats and Timeless Favorites
'Tis the season for The Hershey Company to unwrap new treats to celebrate the holidays. Leading the lineup this year includes the all-new Hershey's Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie Candy, KIT KAT® Peppermint Stick, Reese's Mini Trees and Hershey's Grinch Milk Chocolate Bar.
- Kimberly-Clark to Acquire Kenvue, Creating a $32 Billion Global Health and Wellness Leader
Kimberly-Clark will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Kenvue common stock in a cash and stock transaction that values Kenvue at an enterprise value of approximately $48.7 billion. This transaction brings together two iconic American companies to create a combined portfolio of complementary products, including 10 billion-dollar brands, that touch nearly half the global population through every stage of life.
- Marriott International Announces Termination of Agreement with Sonder
Marriott will be contacting guests who booked directly through Marriott channels, including marriott.com, the Marriott Bonvoy App and Marriott's worldwide reservation centers, to address their reservation and booking needs. Guests who booked through a third-party online travel agency should contact those organizations.
- Under Armour and Stephen Curry Agree to Curry Brand Separation
Under Armour will develop new UA Basketball products and continue to support athletes and programs across every level of the game. UA will release the Curry 13 – the final Curry Brand x Under Armour shoe – in February 2026 as planned, with additional colorways and apparel collections available through October 2026.
- Allegiant's Cyber Monday & Travel Tuesday Deals Offer Up to 40% Off All Routes, with One-Way Fares as Low as $39* During Two-Day Sale, Dec. 1 through Dec. 2
"We are excited to kick off the holiday season with unbeatable savings for our customers," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "It's the perfect time for value-seeking leisure travelers to score some of the best deals of the year!"
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for Tradipitant in Preventing GLP-1 Induced Nausea and Vomiting
"Tradipitant's effect in reducing nausea and vomiting could significantly improve GLP-1 agonist adherence enabling more people to receive the full therapeutic benefit," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., President, CEO and Chairman of Vanda.
- The Economist launches The World Ahead 2026-with rich countries living beyond their means, the risk of a bond-market crisis is growing
In its 40th year, The World Ahead edition discusses a broad range of topics, but its top themes for 2026 include America's 250th anniversary, economic worries, concerns over AI, war and peace around the world, shifting sports values, and more.
- Sealed Air to be Acquired by CD&R for $10.3 Billion
"After careful review of strategic alternatives over the past year, the Board is confident that this transaction delivers significant value and is in the best interests of our stockholders and the Company," said Henry R. Keizer, Chairman of the Board of Sealed Air.
- Dutch Bros® Cranks Up the Cheer with 2025 Holiday Menu
From returning faves to your new go-to winter treat, these drinks are here to get everyone holly jolly hyped! The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Candy Cane Mocha, Mistletoe Rebel and Holiday Cookie Freeze are now jingle bell rocking at all 1,050+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last!
- Little Caesars Unveils Its Most Craveable Crust Innovation with New $9.49 Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza
Featuring a toasted, cheese-stuffed crust and buttery garlic finish, the new favorite joins the Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza for two craveable takes on stuffed crust.
- The Salvation Army and Walmart Partner Once Again to Bring Joy and Hope to Families in Need This Holiday Season
Walmart is doubling down on its commitment to help fight hunger and provide hope to those facing hardship by matching customer donations through two special giving opportunities this holiday season.
- G-SHOCK Introduces New G-STEEL Model with Streamlined Metal Design
Engineered with a reimagined metal structure, slimmer profile, and enhanced fit, this drop delivers refined design without sacrificing durability. The timepiece introduces a more streamlined silhouette while preserving the unmistakable toughness G-SHOCK is known for.
- SM Energy and Civitas Resources to Combine in $12.8 Billion Transformational Combination Delivering Superior Stockholder Value
The combined company will operate a premier asset portfolio consisting of approximately 823,000 net acres across the highest-return U.S. shale basins, immediately transformed into a top-10 U.S. independent oil-focused producer.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Trending Topics
In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team spotted several larger trending topics dominating headlines in October:
- Thanksgiving: The wire saw near-constant news in November tied to Thanksgiving, whether it was grocery lists and recipes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, travel updates and trends or other holiday-specific topics. Some of the team's (and readers') favorite headlines included a gravy-dispensing fire extinguisher for saving dry turkeys, safety tips for drivers navigating the busy roads during the holiday, and a look at the popular Black Friday deals from DICK'S Sporting Goods. Other big news included Meijer's trimming of turkey prices, Deloitte's look at how economic uncertainty was affecting holiday travel decisions and the results of Campbell's ever-popular State of the Sides Report which found that 63% of us prefer eating the sides over the turkey.
- Veterans Day: Ahead of the Nov. 11 holiday, many companies shared announcements of fundraising initiatives, special events and deals for veterans in their communities. Regal offered service members free entry to special showings of "Saving Private Ryan" and "Brothers on Three," Kroger released a new film highlighting its support of service members, and Dogtopia daycare centers across the country hosted special events to celebrate veterans and raise funds for those awaiting service dogs. Also for the holiday, Meals on Wheels America and The Home Depot Foundation celebrated repairing and modifying 4,000 homes for senior veterans.
- Giving Season: Late November through December is considered the giving season, a time that encourages charitable giving, volunteering and helping those in your community. Throughout November, our team spotted a number of companies sharing updates about their own contributions, including a call from Meals on Wheels for donations to ensure seniors have access to nutritious meals all season long and Red Roof's partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help find a cure for childhood cancer. A report from philanthropic software provider Foundation Source found strong momentum heading into giving season and stressed the need for adaptability to keep nonprofit giving strong into 2026.
Coming up: During December, the PR Newswire team expects to see various releases tied to the Christmas holiday, giving season and New Year's celebrations. And as we plan for a new year, readers will likely spot a number of polls/surveys from companies looking forward to 2026 and sharing their predictions for what's to come. Lastly, CES is fast approaching in early January, so we'll be watching for early innovation award announcements and teasers for all the unique consumer tech that will be on the expo floor in Las Vegas.
SOURCE PR Newswire
