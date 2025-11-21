Weekly Recap: 10 Finance Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Nov 21, 2025, 06:42 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire this week, including J.P. Morgan's 2026 outlook, Blue Owl's merger termination and strong October housing numbers from Zillow.
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- J.P. Morgan Private Bank Unveils 2026 Outlook: Investing at the Crossroads of AI, Fragmentation and Inflation
AI is cutting costs of expertise and boosting productivity, but it's also shaking up labor markets and raising the risk of market bubbles. The world is splitting into rival blocs and fragile supply chains, making resilience and security the new drivers of investment opportunity. Inflation is more volatile and unpredictable, driven by fiscal deficits and supply chain pressures, demanding portfolios built for strength and stability.
- Blue Owl Capital Corporation and Blue Owl Capital Corporation II Announce Termination of Merger
"While we continue to believe that combining OBDC and OBDC II could create meaningful long-term value for shareholders, we are no longer pursuing the merger at this point given current market conditions," said Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of OBDC and OBDC II.
- Mortgage-rate dip lifts affordability to a three-year high, sparks a fall housing flurry
Thanksgiving may mean eating turkey sandwiches on cardboard-box tables for plenty of home buyers this year. Buyers and sellers defied seasonal cooling patterns to turn in the strongest October housing market in three years, according to the latest market report from Zillow®.
- Sealed Air to be Acquired by CD&R for $10.3 Billion
"This transaction delivers significant and derisked value to Sealed Air stockholders while accelerating our ongoing transformation. CD&R's partnership will enhance our ability to invest in growing our Food and Protective businesses while maintaining a customer-first approach," said Dustin Semach, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sealed Air.
- Zonda Launches Apartment Outlook: A Comprehensive New Research Offering for the Multifamily Industry
Apartment Outlook delivers an in-depth look into leasing fundamentals, renter demand, pipeline outlook, and macroeconomic influences—offering both national and local insights to help investors, developers, and operators plan with confidence.
- Ramp Reaches $32 Billion Valuation, Doubling Revenue and Customers in Past Year
"Our goal is to make every customer more profitable," said Eric Glyman, co-founder and CEO of Ramp. "On average, companies that switch to Ramp spend 5% less and grow 12% faster – results that outpace nearly every benchmark."
- SAFE Credit Union to Combine with BECU
Upon completion, the combined credit union will serve 1.8 million members and operate more than 80 locations under BECU's charter, with more than $33 billion in assets, making it the fourth largest credit union by asset size in the U.S.
- 2 in 5 Americans Plan to Scale Back Holiday Spending--Some Skip Gifts Altogether
This holiday season has arrived with a mix of confidence and caution: While more than half (55%) of Americans say they feel secure in their personal finances, many are tightening their belts and their holiday spending in anticipation of tougher times ahead, according to a 2025 Economic Impact Survey from Nationwide.
- Solventum Announces Agreement to Acquire Acera Surgical
Solventum has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acera Surgical for $725 million in cash plus up to $125 million in contingent cash payments based on the achievement of certain future milestones. Acera's innovation engine and commercial footprint align with Solventum's leadership in advanced wound care, its clinical relationships and go-to-market capabilities.
- Huntington Bank and Octane Announce One-Stop Financing Solution for the Outdoor Power Equipment Industry
Qualified applicants will receive prime financing options through Huntington and near-prime options through Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial®, Inc. Dealers and consumers will benefit from promotional financing programs and an instant, digital lending process.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a finance press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article