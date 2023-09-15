134th Canton Fair: Agricultural Machinery Section Revamped with Top-notch Products

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the evolving trends in global trade, the 134th Canton Fair has strategically optimized 11 exhibition sections, including new energy vehicles, agricultural machinery, new materials and chemical products.

The Canton Fair, recognizing the global demand for agricultural machinery, has established a separate exhibition section for what was previously categorized as "Construction and Agriculture Machinery". The Agricultural Machinery Section is scheduled in Phase 1 of the Canton Fair, i.e. October 15 to 19.

This section is further divided into two indoor areas for small agricultural machinery and small gardening machinery, along with two outdoor areas respectively. Spanning approximately 10,000 square meters, the section will showcase a diverse range of products from top-tier companies.

Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., a leading machinery and equipment manufacturer in China, is set to showcase its latest products including new energy tractors, light trucks, and orchard-specialized tractors, all powered by their independently developed batteries, motors, controllers, and axles. These products, equipped with new variable transmission technology, are expected to invigorate the global agriculture industry. For more information, visit Weichai Lovol's Canton Fair page at https://goo.su/cLxpBr.

Shandong Huasheng Zhongtian Machinery Group Co., Ltd. ("Huasheng") will make a grand appearance at the Canton Fair, showcasing its wide range of general gasoline engines, plant protection machinery, and garden machinery. With a portfolio of over 150 product categories, Huasheng will be showcasing its internationally acclaimed products, certified by EU CE and U.S. EPA, available for glance at https://goo.su/QjUs3T.

Weima Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. ("Weima"), a globally recognized manufacturer of agricultural machinery, will bring its innovative products and technologies at the 134th Canton Fair. Weima, known for its focus on the independent research and development of machinery for mountainous and hilly regions, will present its range of products including land preparation machinery, agricultural handling machinery, snowplows, and generator sets. Among the highlights will be their self-designed "optimization design technology of hilly agricultural mechanization" and the "Weima WMX620 rotary tiller". Visit Weima's Canton Fair page at https://goo.su/IGcPyD.

The Canton Fair is introducing exciting changes starting from the 134th session. Please plan trips according to the latest adjustments in exhibition sections. More details can be found on the official website with a reminder to all overseas buyers wishing to attend onsite to complete pre-registration in advance for a hassle-free attendance. Pre-registration is now open via https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/pages/655692320955457536.

