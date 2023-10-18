134th Canton Fair Ignites Global Energy Conservation Trend with Eco-Friendly Innovations

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 134th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the fair"), is set to be a game-changer in the new energy sector. By collaborating with top-notch enterprises, the fair will present a range of innovative new energy products to the world, underscoring China's commitment to environmental sustainability and energy conservation.

Flextech Company, a high-tech company focusing on the PV industry of mobile solar products, committing to the research, development, design and production of flexible and semi-flexible foldable solar panel, presented its signature product line up on the Fair. Sunflower Flexible Solar Tree (the Solar Tree), adopting an up to 500W distributed photovoltaic power generation, beefing up with the thinnest PV panel, is able to convert DC power to AC power via micro-inverter. Once connected to the grid, the Solar Tree is capable to power the community on its intelligent landscape lighting, integrated video surveillance, etc. Please visit https://goo.su/9hwNJ for more details.

Zhejiang JEC New Energy Technology., Ltd ("CETC SOLAR") specializes in design, construction, operation and maintenance of distributed PV power station and environmental PV system, providing core products such as solar panel, commercial, public and household PV systems, PV micro system, PV inverter, intelligent controllers. Bringing its premier solar solution to the Fair, CETC SOLAR introduced its N-type 410W-430W Half-cell 182 mm Solar Panel, among others, produced with up-to-date innovation of N-Type cells, reducing the hot spot effect and internal power loss by cutting the solar cell into half, providing higher output power. Please visit https://goo.su/Cgj4U for more innovative solution.

Zhejiang Universal Machinery Co., Ltd. (Universal Machinery), is pushing the boundaries of innovation with its new energy products. The company, which has a solid reputation in the mechanical and electrical industry, is making a name for itself in the new energy market. Their Solar Lighting Towers, which were showcased at the Canton Fair, are a prime example of their innovative approach. The UNIV Innovative R&D Multifunction Tower, is a versatile product that supports solar and wind energy and offers a range of functions among construction sites, mining, airports, seaports etc. Please visit https://goo.su/z4nw2Z for more information.

The Canton Fair, now in its 134th edition, is a vibrant display of green development, with thousands of buyers attending. For more insights about the exhibition, please visit the official website of the Canton Fair at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848 or get in touch with [email protected].

