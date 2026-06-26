135ᵗʰ Continental Congress of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Convenes in Nation's Capital as America Marks its 250ᵗʰ Anniversary in 2026

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 5,000 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are convening this week in the nation's capital for the 135th Continental Congress, the longstanding service organization's annual meeting. The week-long convention includes business sessions, committee meetings, service projects, and social functions, all topped off with formal evening ceremonies at which national DAR award recipients are honored.

DAR Constitution Hall was full of patriotic festivities as the Daughters of the American Revolution held the Opening Night Ceremony of the 135th Continental Congress on Wednesday June 24, 2026. The evening highlighted the many ways that DAR members have been commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary including community events, traveling exhibitions, and other efforts that promote the organization’s mission pillars. Nearly 5,000 members are attending the Daughters of the American Revolution 135th Continental Congress this week in Washington, D.C. The Opening Ceremony on Wednesday evening, June 24, 2026 was a celebratory event filled with friendship, recognition, and patriotism.

"Continental Congress is a time-honored tradition and opportunity for our members to come together to celebrate our country's rich history, share ideas, and mark their past year in service. With our nation commemorating its 250th anniversary this year, DAR chapters have been sharing the history of those inspiring individuals who contributed to American independence," said Ginnie Sebastian Storage, DAR President General.

"Service to our country is at the heart of everything DAR does, and it is always uplifting to welcome thousands of Daughters to our historic headquarters in Washington, D.C. Working together, we are dedicated to advancing historic preservation, education, and patriotism for generations to come," said Storage.

At the Opening Night Ceremony on Wednesday, June 24, America's 250th anniversary and DAR's role in commemorating it were a prominent part of the festivities. Pamela Rouse Wright, Honorary DAR President General and current National Chair of the DAR America 250! Committee highlighted the many ways that DAR members have been preparing for this milestone year including community events, travelling exhibitions, and other efforts that promote the organization's mission pillars. Watch a video highlighting DAR America 250! initiatives

Special presentations were made by DAR collaborating organizations: the Trust for the National Mall and the George Washington Foundation, both of which have longstanding relationships with the National Society. As a part of the George Washington Foundation presentation, President General Storage announced a $1 million donation to the Foundation to establish the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Chair of Education Endowment. This perpetual endowment will provide dedicated funds toward the salary and benefits of the Foundation's first ever, NSDAR Director of Education.

The acclaimed PBS documentary, "The American Revolution," by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt received the DAR Media and Entertainment Award with Burns, of Walpole, N.H., receiving the DAR Medal of Honor. Burns and the team behind "The American Revolution" were not able to attend in person but presented meaningful video remarks, with Botstein and Schmidt recording theirs at a visit to DAR National Headquarters in May.

The Founders Medal for Patriotism was presented to Derric Johnson of Winter Garden, Fla, founder of the Americana singing ensemble Liberty Voices which performed a moving patriotic musical tribute for all attendees. During the singing of the national anthem there was a surprise appearance by Lincoln, a bald eagle soaring through the auditorium, bringing cheers of excitement from the audience. The President General's Medallion was also presented to the American Eagle Foundation, which facilitated Lincoln's flight, for their work in conserving this living symbol of our nation's freedom. Watch a video here of Lincoln in flight.

The Education Awards Night on Thursday, June 25, presented awards to students from grades 5-8 who won the American History Essay Contest. Cason Noll, of Henderson, Nev., received the award for the Patriots of the American Revolution High School Essay Contest. Douglas Alan LaRock III, of Louisville, Miss., received the DAR Good Citizen for the Year Award. The DAR 2026 Outstanding Teacher of American History Award was presented to Dr. Karl McCarty, of Campbellsport, Wis.

The National Defense Night Ceremony, celebrating our nation's military personnel and veterans, will be held on Saturday, June 28 and feature a 25th anniversary commemoration of September 11, 2001. This presentation will specifically honor the organizations and individuals that work to preserve the memories of those lost, support families affected, and shape the future narrative of 9/11 around remembrance through service. As part of the tribute, the President General's Medallion will be presented to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum; the New York Medical Examiner's Office – World Trade Center DNA Identification Office; VOICES - Center for Resilience; and 9/11 Day. The Founders Medal for Heroism will be presented to U.S. Army Colonel Marilyn Wills (ret.) of Sarasota, Fla., who helped to evacuate many people to safety from the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

The DAR Medal of Honor will be presented to community service leader Donna Herndon of Murray, Ky. The Margaret Cochran Corbin Award honoring distinguished women in military service will be presented to U.S. Air Force Colonel Nicole Malachowski (ret.) of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Recognizing the service of our military's nurses, the Dr. Anita Newcomb McGee Award – Army Nurse of the Year will be presented to U.S. Army Colonel Jodelle Schroeder, of Fairfax, Va. In honor of the 125th anniversary of the Army Nurse Corps, a special award, the Dr. Anita Newcomb McGee Legacy Award recognizing the long-term impact and sustained excellence that Army Nurses have on communities, will be presented to Dr. Wanona Sue Fritz, a retired member of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, of Surprise, Ariz.

The DAR Service for Veterans Committee will also be presenting their annual service awards for 2026. Awardees include: Iman Hassan of Redlands, Calif. (National Outstanding Youth Volunteer), Edythe McGoff-Donovan, of Winchester, Va. (National Outstanding Veteran Volunteer), and Karen Pitkin, of Aurora, Colo. (National Outstanding DAR Service for Veterans Award).

The DAR Continental Congress is an annual gathering that has been held each year since the organization's founding in 1890. National, state and chapter leaders as well as other members from across the country and around the world meet at the DAR National Headquarters in Washington, D.C. to report on the year's work, honor outstanding award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.

About the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these Patriots. One of the largest patriotic women's service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

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SOURCE Daughters of the American Revolution