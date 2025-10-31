14 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Including Dictionary.com's Word of the Year, a new partnership for OpenAI and PayPal, and PR Newswire's annual State of the Press Release Report.
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- OpenAI and PayPal Team Up to Power Instant Checkout and Agentic Commerce in ChatGPT
Millions of ChatGPT users will be able to check out instantly using PayPal, and PayPal will support payments processing for merchants leveraging OpenAI Instant Checkout. PayPal will also connect its global merchant network to OpenAI, creating a platform for tens of millions of small businesses and the largest brands in the world to sell within ChatGPT.
- "67": Dictionary.com's 2025 Word of the Year--What Does it Mean?
"It's part inside joke, part social signal and part performance. When people say it, they're not just repeating a meme; they're shouting a feeling," said Steve Johnson, PhD, Director of Lexicography for the Dictionary Media Group at IXL Learning.
- Sony's Beyond Sports and ESPN Expand Collaboration to Bring Additional Animated Telecasts to NFL, NHL, NBA, and WNBA Fans in 2025/26 season, starting with Monsters Funday Football
The third annual 'Funday Football' alternate NFL telecast kicks off Dec. 8, 2025, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, Set in the World of Pixar's Iconic Monsters, Inc.
- ADP Announces National Employment Report Preliminary Estimate Publicly Available on a Weekly Cadence
This weekly report will provide the change in private sector employment, offering the most current view of the labor market based on ADP's fine-grained, high-frequency data. This timely and orderly weekly release of the preliminary U.S. estimate will be made available to all, simultaneously and will provide a directional indicator of the labor market.
- Fermi America™ Inks Historic Nuclear Deals Ahead of President Trump's Seoul Visit, Securing Lead Position to Initiate AP1000s for America's Nuclear Renaissance
Fermi America's project represents a new model for U.S. energy and intelligence dominance — pairing privately financed infrastructure with the reliability and scale of commercial nuclear energy.
- 57% of Comms Professionals Use AI to Craft Press Releases - PR Newswire's 2025 Global Report
PR Newswire has released its 2025 Global State of the Press Release Report, revealing significant changes in how PR practitioners are using the industry's foundational tool as AI transforms the media ecosystem and impacts how consumers search for information.
- PepsiCo, Alliance of Bioversity International, and CIAT Launch Major Update to Open-access Climate Resilience Platform to Accelerate Climate Adaptation
Originally developed in 2023 with PepsiCo's support, the open-access and open-source CRP translates climate research into actionable insights for those in the agricultural space, enabling them to anticipate yield risks and implement targeted interventions.
- Lucid Intends to Deliver First Level 4 Autonomous EVs for Consumers with NVIDIA
Lucid plans to deliver one of the world's first consumer-owned Level 4 autonomous vehicles by integrating NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor into future midsize vehicles, enabling true "eyes-off, hands-off, mind-off" capabilities.
- LillyDirect and Walmart Pharmacy launch first retail pick-up option with direct-to-consumer pricing for Zepbound
Zepbound single-dose vials will be available in all approved strengths, with the lowest dose starting at $349 per month with self-pay. Patients with a valid, on-label prescription can access Zepbound vials directly without using insurance.
- OpenTable Unveils Revamped Loyalty Program - OpenTable Regulars - Featuring New Savings and Better Benefits for Diners
The program – free to all OpenTable users – allows diners to earn points for every completed reservation made directly on the platform, enabling them to collect 100 points per booking, with select reservations offering up to 1,000 points.
- Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines Reach Major Integration Milestone: a Single Operating Certificate
This significant milestone – a FAA regulatory requirement achieved just over a year after Alaska and Hawaiian combined – marks the successful integration of training, policies, procedures and manuals across both airlines.
- Grubhub Partners with Instacart to Expand Grocery Options on Its Platform
Through this new partnership, Grubhub customers can order from Instacart's network of more than a thousand national, regional, and local grocery retailers directly through Grubhub's app and website.
- Honeywell Introduces New, Innovative Technology That Produces Low-Cost, High Quality Renewable Fuels from Biomass
The technology produces lower-carbon marine fuel, gasoline and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from inexpensive and abundant biomass sources like wood chips and crop residues.
- New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Join Forces for "The New Edition Way Tour"
This landmark event celebrates music, legacy, and connection—offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience these legendary artists performing together in one dynamic 360° view, delivering an up-close and immersive concert experience like never before.
