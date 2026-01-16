14 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Including 2026's best jobs, ALDI's expansion plans, Taco Bell's new value menu and LEGO's AI learning solution.
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2026 Best Jobs
The rankings provide a look at the best jobs across 17 categories – from sectors such as technology, health care, business and creative services – to help job seekers at every level make the most informed career decisions. The rankings take into account the most important aspects of a job, including growth potential, work-life balance, job safety, unemployment rate and salary.
- Allegiant and Sun Country Airlines to Combine, Creating a Leading, More Competitive Leisure-Focused U.S. Airline
The combination will create a leading leisure-focused U.S. airline, expanding service to more popular vacation destinations across the United States, as well as international destinations, and providing more people with access to affordable, convenient air travel.
- ALDI US Doubles Down on Growth in 2026 with Plans to Open 180 New Stores, Announces Plans for Continued Westward Expansion into Colorado
With its increased footprint, by the end of 2026, ALDI will operate a total store count of nearly 2,800, pushing it closer to its goal of 3,200 stores by the end of 2028. ALDI is also sharing plans to make shopping online even more seamless for U.S. customers in 2026 with a new digital experience.
- Paramount Provides Update to Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholders on Actions It is Taking to Advance Its Superior $30 Per Share All-Cash Offer
"The 'advance notice' window for WBD's 2026 annual meeting opens in three weeks, and Paramount will nominate a slate of directors who, in accordance with their fiduciary duties, will exercise WBD's right under the Netflix Agreement to engage on Paramount's offer and enter into a transaction with Paramount," the letter says.
- SciNeuro and Novartis Enter into a Licensing and Collaboration Agreement for Next Generation Therapeutics to Treat Alzheimer's Disease
SciNeuro grants Novartis an exclusive worldwide license to develop SciNeuro's novel antibody program that leverages a proprietary shuttle technology to enhance brain delivery of therapeutic agents to treat Alzheimer's Disease.
- Saks Global Secures $1.75 Billion of Committed Capital and Announces Return of Industry Veterans to Advance Transformation of Iconic Luxury Portfolio
Saks Global has commenced voluntary chapter 11 cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to facilitate its ongoing transformation. Stores and ecommerce experiences across Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks OFF 5TH, Last Call and Horchow are open and serving customers.
- Crayola Launches Groundbreaking Tool to Help Adults Discover Their Creative Styles
This free, research-backed resource is designed to help parents and teachers identify and understand their personal creative styles so they can leverage their unique creative strengths, foster an appreciation for diverse creative styles in others, and better nurture this essential skill for lifelong growth.
- A New Era of Value: Taco Bell® Launches the New Luxe Value Menu Featuring Ten Craveable Items All $3 or Less
The Luxe Value Menu delivers exciting, flavor-forward options that elevate everyday cravings. Designed for fans who want the most out of their dollar, the menu delivers rich flavors, unique forms, and ongoing innovation that keeps things fresh all year long to satisfy any Taco Bell cravings.
- United Customers Can Now Order Fresh, United Economy Meals Before Their Flight
United Economy meal preorders are available on flights over 1,190 miles within the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, and starting March 1, preorders will be the only way to purchase fresh entrees for customers traveling in the Economy cabin. United Economy will still offer its signature snack boxes, packaged snacks and beverages for purchase onboard.
- Vistra and Meta Announce Agreements to Support Nuclear Plants in PJM and Add New Nuclear Generation to the Grid
Vistra announced it has entered into 20-year power purchase agreements to provide more than 2,600 megawatts of zero-carbon energy from a combination of three different Vistra nuclear plants to support Meta's operations in the region. "At Meta, we are investing in nuclear energy because it provides clean, reliable power that is essential for advancing our AI ambitions and strengthening American leadership in energy innovation," said Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta.
- LEGO® Education Announces Hands-on Computer Science & AI Learning Solution
With LEGO Education Computer Science & AI, students collaborate and work in groups of four while teachers facilitate hands-on lessons with ready-to-use materials. Kits are specifically designed for grades K-2, 3-5, and 6-8, featuring LEGO® bricks, hardware, and lessons that are accessible for beginners yet offer infinite possibilities for experienced learners.
- Kroger Launches Fast, Convenient Delivery on Uber Apps Nationwide
Nearly 2,700 locations from Kroger's Family of Companies are now available on Uber Eats, Uber, and Postmates for customers nationwide.
- Retirees Say $824,000 Is Needed to Retire Comfortably -- but Average Just $289,000 in Savings
That estimate has risen sharply from last year, when retirees said an average of $580,310 was enough to retire. Meanwhile, the average retiree's savings is $20,000 less than last year ($308,040), and nearly a third (29%) report having no retirement savings at all.
- The Home Depot and Google Cloud Launch Agentic AI Tools to Help Customers and Associates Bring Projects from 'How-to' to 'Done'
The expanded partnership introduces AI agents that go beyond advice to take action—giving customers project recommendations and managing complex material orders for pros.
